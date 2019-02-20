20/02/2019 09:31:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 20

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 19 February 2019, was:

NAV per Ord share (incl. income)1198.61p

Related stock quotes

Fundsmith Emerging Equit.. 1,232.50 1.2% Stock price increasing

