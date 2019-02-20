20/02/2019 15:35:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BH Macro Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 20

BH MACRO LIMITED (the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Announcement of Monthly Final Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on 31stJanuary 2019 the Final Net Asset Values of each class of the Company’s shares are as follows:  

Fund NameSedolNAVMTD PerformanceYTD PerformanceNAV Date
BH Macro LtdB1NPGV1$24.840.67%0.67%31st January 2019
BH Macro LtdB1NP5142426p0.52%0.52%31st January 2019

The Net Asset Value figures in this announcement have been calculated by Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited and are based on unaudited valuations. 

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest.  All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.  Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV.  The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year.  MTD and YTD performance figures are based on the NAV per share calculated to four decimal places.

Enquiries:

bhfa@ntrs.com

Date:

20thFebruary 2019      

