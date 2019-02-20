Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson Interviewed on FOX Business Mornings With Maria, Discusses Ice Cream Category Disruption and Nightfood Ice Cream; Quarterly Investor Call Scheduled

Tarrytown, NY, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sean Folkson, CEO of Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the innovative company solving America’s $50 billion-dollar nighttime snacking problem, was interviewed on Mornings With Maria on FOX Business on Tuesday, February 19th.

While the anchors enjoyed pints of Nightfood on set, Folkson discussed the size of America’s nighttime ice cream obsession, stating that tens of millions of Americans are currently eating ice cream before bed on any given night. Folkson also addressed what it means for Nightfood ice cream to be “sleep-friendly”, which includes characteristics like lower sugar, higher protein, more fiber, less fat, fewer calories, the inclusion of minerals such as calcium and magnesium, lower lactose content, as well as the addition of certain enzymes and amino acids.

Nightfood does not contain sleep-aid substances or drugs, and it’s not a dietary supplement. It’s simply a better-for-you and more sleep-friendly choice for the tens of millions of Americans already eating ice cream on any given night.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be invited onto Mornings With Maria at such an early stage in our exciting launch,” shared Folkson. “We certainly anticipated a media fascination with the category we’re pioneering, sleep-friendly foods and, specifically, nighttime ice cream…but the speed with which the media whirlwind has come since we won the 2019 Product of the Year award for ice cream has surpassed my expectations by months.”

The interview can be viewed on the FOX Business website.

With the national Nightfood roll-out now underway, the Company recently announced its first major retail distribution partner. Meijer supermarkets in the Midwest now carries Nightfood, providing significant distribution coverage in and around Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Milwaukee.

A Nightfood Holdings quarterly investor call is scheduled for Monday, February 25, 2019 at 4:30PM eastern. On the call, Folkson will discuss the recent NGTF quarterly report, and provide updates on both wholly owned subsidiaries, Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Interested parties may submit questions concerning the Company prior to the call to Stuart Smith at SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via email: ssmith@smallcapvoice.com by 12:00 PM eastern standard time on Friday, February 22nd. Mr. Smith will compile a list of questions and submit them to the Company prior to the conference call. Which questions will be addressed will be based on the relevance to the shareholder base, and the question’s appropriateness in light of public disclosure rules.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157

Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the conference call at that time, a replay will be available at https://smallcapvoice.com/ngtf/ shortly after the call has concluded.

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), owns Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

On Feb 8, 2019, it was announced that Nightfood ice cream won the 2019 Product of the Year award in the ice cream category in a Kantar survey of over 40,000 consumers.

With the overwhelming majority of at-home ice cream consumption occurring in the hours before bed, Nightfood’s sleep-friendly nighttime ice cream, formulated by sleep and nutrition experts, delivers benefits found in no other product on the market.

Market research giant Mintel recently released a report identifying nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for 2017 and beyond.

To enter the Nightfood® Ice Cream Giveaway, where the Company is giving away a one-year supply of Nightfood ice cream, plus a brand-new freezer to store it in, visit https://nightfoodicecream.com – each entrant gets a coupon for a free pint of ice cream (some purchase may be required).

MJ Munchies, Inc. was formed in 2018 as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”. Munchies is currently preparing a patent application with the USPTO for a proprietary ingredient to be used in Half-Baked snacks that Management believes will give it a unique and defensible competitive advantage against other recreational edible brands. The Company believes tremendous opportunities currently exist to launch successful and legally compliant products in this space, and that such opportunities will continue to grow over time.

For more information, visit https://ir.Nightfood.com and https://Nightfood.com

Questions can be directed to investors@Nightfood.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This current press release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to, any products sold or cash flow from operations.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with distribution and difficulties associated with obtaining financing on acceptable terms. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our most recent annual report for our last fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

