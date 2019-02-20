19/02/2019 23:37:05

North Texas Food Bank and other local hunger relief organizations join forces in Austin to work with legislators to increase food access and remove barriers for hungry North Texans

DALLAS, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank is focused on fulfilling their mission of closing the hunger gap in North Texas by providing access to nutritious food. The state and federal government play a large role in the success of hunger relief work, as such on Tuesday February 19th, during the 86th legislative session, The North Texas Food Bank convened with hunger fighters from 21 food banks from across Texas at the Texas Capitol to advocate for policies that increase food security for Texans.  

This annual lobby day effort is part of the Food Bank’s critical strategy to raise awareness about the issue of hunger to key stakeholders.  This year the NTFB as well as other Feeding Texas Member Food Banks have four key priorities that framed their discussions:

  • Increase funding for the Surplus Agricultural Product Grant commonly known as “Texans Feeding Texans” providing $19.4M for Fiscal 2020-21 (Article VI-7, Rider 10). If funded, this effort would reduce waste and increase critical produce distribution by Texas food banks to food insecure Texans via local Partner Agency networks.

  • Adopting a simplified SNAP Application for seniors age 65 or older. Currently the process is quite lengthy, is available on small print and requires people to reapply frequently to continue to receive benefits. Member Food Banks assert that a simplified process would help to help enroll more seniors in need, simplify the verification process, and reduce unnecessary recertifications.

  • Reject bills that require unnecessary and expensive alterations to SNAP benefit cards. There is a proposed bill that would mandate SNAP benefit cards to include a photo. Implementing this idea will result in unintended consequences for recipients (ex HB 1250) and make it harder for households to maintain their food security via SNAP.

  • Understand that the network of food banks, food pantries, partner agencies, and community partners are at the front lines in times of emergencies, crisis and disaster. Our elected officials should use us as a resource when their constituents require basic needs assistance.

“Hunger relief has always been bipartisan,” said Dr. Valerie Hawthorne, Government Relations Director for the North Texas Food Bank. “That’s why it is always so powerful to see a coalition of determined hunger fighters advocating for the needs of our hungry neighbors. Our mission while in Austin is to ensure that our elected officials understand the full impact of the bills that are being filed this session, while also sharing the sobering statistics of hunger in their districts.”

Joining the Food Bank in this effort are partner agencies and community partners including Dallas Coalition for Hunger Solutions, City Square, Pleasant Grove Food Pantry, Tarrant Area Food Bank, Texas Hunger Initiative, Good Samaritans of Garland, Baylor Scott & White Health and Wellness, Community Council, Allen Community Outreach, Crossroads Community Services and individual anti-hunger/anti-poverty advocates. 

To learn more about the Food Bank’s advocacy efforts please visit twitter.com/NTFBVoice.

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization, serving 13 counties. The Food Bank’s administrative headquarters is located in the Dallas Farmers Market, and its new distribution and volunteer center – the Perot Family Campus – opened in Collin County in September 2018. Each day, NTFB provides access to more than 190,000 meals for hungry children, seniors, and families through a network of more than 1,000 programs and more than 200 Partner Agencies. In fiscal year 2018, NTFB provided access to 72 million nutritious meals. While the NTFB is making steady progress toward closing the hunger gap, much work remains to be done to reach the organization's 10- year goal of providing 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025. To donate, volunteer or advocate, visit www.ntfb.org

Anna Kurian

North Texas Food Bank

214-724-6565

annak@ntfb.org

blank.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14
14 Feb
PNDORA
Jeg vædder hermed håneretten på, at det værste i Pandora er overstået. Jeg synes, at kunne fornem..
14
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance
2
CryptoBlockCon Announces Full Slate of 2019 Events Designed to Connect Blockchain Experts
3
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Atif Abbas, M.D., as Vice President, Head of Oncology & Immunology Clinical Development
4
Hemp, Inc. Celebrates Emerging Hemp Program in Puerto Rico as CEO Scouts Land for Hemp Growing Eco-Village and Other Hemp Growing Partners
5
Executive Researchers from Leading Search Firms to Convene in London for AESC’s Executive Research 4.0 Forum

Latest news

00:20
Exantas Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2018
00:14
Hi-Crush Partners LP Files 2018 10-K
00:01
Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology
00:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, PRGO, ALKS and ASTE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Feb
Hudbay Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance
19 Feb
Hudbay Announces Increased Lalor Mineral Reserves and Resources and Updated Mine Plan that Confirms Substantial Increase in Gold Production
19 Feb
Grupo Elektra Announces 13% EBITDA Growth to Ps.4,836 Million in 4Q18
19 Feb
TV Azteca Announces Net Sales of Ps.3,693 Million and EBITDA of Ps.977 Million in the 4Q18
19 Feb
North Texas Food Bank and other local hunger relief organizations join forces in Austin to work with legislators to increase food access and remove barriers for hungry North Texans

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 February 2019 01:11:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-20 02:11:44 - 2019-02-20 01:11:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY