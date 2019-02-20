19/02/2019 23:36:34

Northrop Grumman Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has received notification of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Corporation (TRC Capital) to purchase up to 500,000 shares, or approximately 0.29 percent of the outstanding common stock of the company as of Jan. 28, 2019. TRC Capital's offer price of $274.25 per share in cash is approximately 4.44% less than the $286.98 closing price of the company's common stock on Feb. 15, 2019, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer commenced.

The company does not endorse TRC Capital's mini-tender offer and recommends that shareholders do not tender their shares in response to the offer. The offer is at a price below the current market price for Northrop Grumman shares and is subject to various conditions. Mini-tender offers, such as this one by TRC Capital, seeking to acquire less than 5 percent of a company's outstanding shares, avoid many disclosure and procedural requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that apply to larger tender offers. As a result, these mini-tender offers do not provide investors with the same level of protection as provided by larger tender offers under U.S. federal securities laws.

The company urges shareholders to obtain current market quotes for their shares, to review the conditions to TRC Capital's mini-tender offer, to consult with their brokers or financial advisors and to exercise caution with respect to this mini-tender offer. The company is in no way associated with TRC Capital, the mini-tender offer or the offer documentation.

The SEC has cautioned investors about offers of this type, noting that "[s]ome bidders make mini-tender offers at below-market prices, hoping that they will catch investors off guard if the investors do not compare the offer price to the current market price." The SEC's Tips for Investors regarding mini-tender offers may be found on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/minitend.htm.

According to the TRC Capital offer documents received by the company, Northrop Grumman shareholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw their shares by providing written notice described in TRC Capital's offering documents prior to the expiration of the offer, currently scheduled for 12:01 a.m., New York City time on March 20, 2019.

The company encourages broker-dealers and other market participants in the dissemination of the offer to review the SEC's recommendations to broker-dealers in these circumstances, which can be found on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/divisions/marketreg/minitenders/sia072401.htm and Information Memo Number 01-27 issued by the NYSE on Sept. 28, 2001, which can be found on the NYSE website at https://www.nyse.com/publicdocs/nyse/markets/nyse/rule-interpretations/2001/01-27.pdf regarding the dissemination of mini-tender offer materials.

The company requests that a copy of this news release be included with all distributions of materials relating to TRC Capital's mini-tender offer.

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Contact:  Tim Paynter (Media)

                703-280-2720

                timothy.paynter@ngc.com

                Steve Movius (Investors)

                703-280-4575

                steve.movius@ngc.com

Primary Logo

Related content
15 Feb - 
Northrop Grumman to Participate in Citi's 2019 Global I..
12 Feb - 
Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
31 Jan - 
Northrop Grumman Releases Fourth Quarter and Full-Year ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19 Feb NOC
Northrop Grumman Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation
15 Feb NOC
Northrop Grumman to Participate in Citi's 2019 Global Industrials Conference
12 Feb NOC
Northrop Grumman Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
31 Jan NOC
Northrop Grumman Releases Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results
28 Jan NOC
Northrop Grumman to Participate in Cowen 40th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference
16 Jan VRSK
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Main Street Capital, Northrop Grumman, Verisk Analytics, Celanese, FormFactor, and Kopin — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
11 Jan NOC
Invitation to Northrop Grumman’s Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results Conference Call
09 Jan NOC
Northrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and 2018 Financial Results
10 Dec NOC
Northrop Grumman Announces Change in Pension Accounting
06 Dec NOC
Northrop Grumman Elects Lucy C. Ryan Corporate Vice President, Communications

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance
2
CryptoBlockCon Announces Full Slate of 2019 Events Designed to Connect Blockchain Experts
3
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Atif Abbas, M.D., as Vice President, Head of Oncology & Immunology Clinical Development
4
Hemp, Inc. Celebrates Emerging Hemp Program in Puerto Rico as CEO Scouts Land for Hemp Growing Eco-Village and Other Hemp Growing Partners
5
Executive Researchers from Leading Search Firms to Convene in London for AESC’s Executive Research 4.0 Forum

Related stock quotes

Northrop Grumman Corpora.. 287.35 0.1% Stock price increasing

Latest news

00:20
Exantas Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2018
00:14
Hi-Crush Partners LP Files 2018 10-K
00:01
Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology
00:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, PRGO, ALKS and ASTE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Feb
Hudbay Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance
19 Feb
Hudbay Announces Increased Lalor Mineral Reserves and Resources and Updated Mine Plan that Confirms Substantial Increase in Gold Production
19 Feb
Grupo Elektra Announces 13% EBITDA Growth to Ps.4,836 Million in 4Q18
19 Feb
TV Azteca Announces Net Sales of Ps.3,693 Million and EBITDA of Ps.977 Million in the 4Q18
19 Feb
North Texas Food Bank and other local hunger relief organizations join forces in Austin to work with legislators to increase food access and remove barriers for hungry North Texans

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 February 2019 01:11:37
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-20 02:11:37 - 2019-02-20 01:11:37 - 1000 - Website: OKAY