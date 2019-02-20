Onapsis Builds Global ERP Security Partner Ecosystem with Appointment of Darren Gaeta as VP of Worldwide Alliances

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onapsis, the global leader in ERP cybersecurity and compliance, today announced that it has appointed Darren Gaeta as VP of Worldwide Alliances. Gaeta is joining Onapsis from Anomali , where he built and scaled the company’s successful alliance program for security threat intelligence. At Onapsis, he will lead efforts to build upon and grow the global ERP security ecosystem with his four-pillar strategy of reaching strategic alliances, channels, MSSPs and technology partners.

Following on Onapsis’s recent acquisition of Virtual Forge to offer a “one-stop shop” ERP security platform, Gaeta will help open new business opportunities for partners in the fast-growing market to protect business-critical SAP and Oracle applications as they migrate to the cloud and drive digital transformations for the Global 2000.

“I am very excited to be joining Onapsis at a time of such tremendous company growth and momentum. The Onapsis product offerings can fill a void that many of our partners have in their product and services offerings and ensure that they are including ERP applications when they work with their customers. I am looking forward to further growing the strategic alliances program at Onapsis to achieve critical awareness and revenue goals,” said Darren Gaeta, VP of Worldwide Alliances and Channels, Onapsis Inc.

“Every partner we work with is currently helping their customers with complex digital transformation projects and cloud migrations. Onapsis is instrumental in these migrations as it empowers organizations to migrate securely and ensure compliance in each phase. Further developing our relationship with our strategic partners will help them provide further value to their customers by reducing cost and resource time in these complex migrations,” said Chris Smith, Chief Revenue Officer, Onapsis Inc.

“Verizon is a premier networking company who also happens to be a leader in the MSSP space. In order for our present and potential customers to leverage the power of Verizon's network including 5g - and security assets, we are constantly looking for technology partners that provide a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Onapsis is one of those companies. In order for my team to partner with anyone, it needs to consist of four basic elements.

1.) Maps to Verizon's corporate strategy

2.) Technology and the business problem it solves

3.) Ability to execute

4.) Personal relationships/trust

"In my view, number 4 is most critical and we are fortunate that we have established personal relationships and trust with Darren, Chris and the team,” said James Carrigan, Vice President and Global Managing Director, Verizon.

Darren brings a wide range of knowledge and recognition in the security and risk industry, including previous channel roles at Securonix, HP Enterprise Security Products and Arcsight.

About Onapsis

Onapsis cybersecurity solutions automate the monitoring and protection of your SAP and Oracle applications, keeping them compliant and safe from insider and outsider threats. As the proven market leader, global enterprises trust Onapsis to protect the essential information and processes that run their businesses.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Onapsis serves over 200 customers including many of the Global 2000. Onapsis's solutions are also the de-facto standard for leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, E&Y, IBM, KPMG and PwC.

Onapsis solutions include the Onapsis Security Platform™, which is the most widely-used SAP-certified cybersecurity solution on the market. Unlike generic security products, Onapsis's context-aware solutions deliver both preventative vulnerability and compliance controls, as well as real-time detection and incident response capabilities to reduce risks affecting critical business processes and data. Through open interfaces, the platform can be integrated with leading SIEM, GRC and network security products, seamlessly incorporating enterprise applications into existing vulnerability, risk and incident response management programs.

These solutions are powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, who continuously provide leading intelligence on security threats affecting SAP and Oracle enterprise applications. Experts at the Onapsis Research Labs were the first to lecture on SAP cyberattacks and have uncovered and helped fix hundreds of security vulnerabilities to-date affecting SAP Business Suite, SAP HANA, SAP Cloud and SAP Mobile applications, as well as Oracle JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite platforms. Onapsis has been issued U.S. Patent No. 9,009,837 entitled “Automated Security Assessment of Business-Critical Systems and Applications,” which describes certain algorithms and capabilities behind the technology powering the Onapsis Security Platform™. This patented technology is well known, industry wide, and has gained Onapsis recognition on the Deloitte Technology Top 500, as a Red Herring North America Top 100 company and a SINET 16 Innovator.

For more information, please visit www.onapsis.com , or connect with us on Twitter , Google+ , or LinkedIn .

Onapsis and Onapsis Research Labs are registered trademarks of Onapsis, Inc. All other company or product names may be the registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Leslie Kesselring

Kesselring Communications for Onapsis

leslie@kesscomm.com

(503) 358-1012