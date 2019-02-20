20/02/2019 21:00:00

Phibro Animal Health Corporation to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Animal Health Summit

TEANECK, N.J., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) announced it will participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Animal Health Summit being held at the Bank of America Tower in New York.

Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Jack Bendheim and Chief Financial Officer Richard Johnson will address financial analysts and investors on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:10 AM ET.

The live audio presentation will be available on the Phibro Animal Health Corporation Investor Relations Website at https://investors.pahc.com/events. A replay of the session will be made available and archived on the company’s website.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a diversified global developer, manufacturer and supplier of a broad range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock, helping veterinarians and farmers produce healthy, affordable food while using fewer natural resources. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

Our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are available online at www.sec.gov, www.pahc.com or on request from the company.

Contact:

Richard Johnson

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Chief Financial Officer

+1-201-329-7300

investor.relations@pahc.com

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

