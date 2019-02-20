20/02/2019 15:42:30

Players Network Announces Name Change to Green Leaf Farms International, Inc., Symbol Change and Uplists Back to OTCQB

Player’s Network, Inc. to change their name to Green Leaf Farms International, Inc., proposed symbol change to GLFI and uplists to OTCQB

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Player’s Network, Inc. (OTCQB: PNTV), a rapidly growing company in the adult use and medical marijuana industry, with operations in Nevada and Argentina, is pleased to announce today they intend to change their name to Green Leaf Farms International, Inc. and proposed symbol GLFI which is waiting on approval from FINRA.

PNTV has announced a name and symbol change to a name that is better suited for the Cannabis industry, Green Leaf Farms International, Inc. The company has filed the FINRA corporate action to start the name and symbol change and anticipate the effective date for the Name and Symbol change to take place officially on the week of March 18th, 2019.

Additionally, PNTV has achieved all the appropriate listing requirements to uplist back to OTCQB (from OTC PINK SHEETS) after getting current with all SEC Filings. PNTV expects to be an OTCQB company again within the next 48 hours.

Brett H. Pojunis, PNTV Director, states, “our new name Green Leaf Farm International is more appropriate for a company operating in the cannabis industry and investors will be able to easily identify with our core cannabis business operating on two continents.”

About Player’s Network (stock symbol PNTV)

Player’s Network is a rapidly growing company in the marijuana industry with licensed grow operations in Las Vegas, Nevada and Jujuy, Argentina.  Over the last 12 months, the Company has gone from a development stage company to a fully operational cannabis business.  The business strategy is to grow by acquisitions, joint ventures, and new market opportunities in the US and Internationally. Cannabis is legal for medical use in 30 States plus DC. It is legal for adult recreational use in 9 States plus DC. The entire country of Canada legalized marijuana adult use in October 2018. The Company believes this trend of legalization of marijuana in the US and worldwide will continue and create tremendous growth opportunities for shareholders.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses,   reliance on unaudited statements, the Company’s need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company’s products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.  For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Players Network, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Player’s Network Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

David Klepinger, Investor Relations Manager

Email: dklepinger@playersnetwork.com

Office: 702.840.3283

Interview Requests & Media Inquiries with Mark Bradley, CEO:

Christine Kramar, Executive Secretary to CEO

Email: CKramar@PlayersNetwork.com

Phone: (702) 606-2618

Interview Requests & Media Inquiries (General):

Brett H. Pojunis

, Director

Email: bpojunis@playersnetwork.com

Office: 702.840.3272

