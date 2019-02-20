RedAwning Opens Up New Office in Palma de Mallorca, Spain To Offer Industry-Leading Distribution, Marketing + Reservations Services to European Property Managers

Emeryville, California, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the world’s largest collection of vacation properties, today announced that it has opened up an office in ParcBit, Palma de Mallorca, Spain to service the RedAwning Group’s growing portfolio of international vacation property managers and to offer RedAwning’s industry-leading distribution, marketing and reservation solutions to managers of alternative accommodations throughout Europe.

RedAwning is a single point of entry for managers of single vacation homes and multi-unit boutique hotels, resorts, apart-hotels and corporate apartments to access the widest online travel network in the world, including Booking.com, Expedia, Airbnb, and HomeAway/VRBO, as well as a major travel metasearch sites including trivago, Holidu, HomeToGo and TripAdvisor. RedAwning is also integrated with Google Hotel Ads for multi-unit properties, as well as additional channels and exclusive websites. The RedAwning Group is also integrated to major property management platforms as well as major hotel technology platforms such as Synxis, TravelClick, Availpro, and YieldPlanet.

“We’re thrilled to have a sterling team heading up our new office in Mallorca, “ said Tim Choate, Founder and CEO of RedAwning. “RedAwning’s expansion into Europe comes on the tail of RedAwning announcing that its property manager partners are growing twice as fast as their peers, and we look forward to providing our European clients with the widest distribution and exposure, more robust marketing solutions and full-service reservation processing for their all of their properties.”

“We’re so excited to bring RedAwning to Europe and to join the ParcBit community of travel and technology companies in Mallorca,” said Charlie Marsh, VP of European Operations for RedAwning and leader of the European Jetstream team. “We have such robust solutions for managers of alternative accommodations of all kinds and intend to make a significant contribution to the European travel industry.”

Managers of accommodations sign one contract with RedAwning to access its entire global and proprietary distribution network and receive RedAwning’s complete marketing services and 24/7 reservation processing and support.

To see the full list of integrations, services and solutions, visit the RedAwning Group at www.redawninggroup.com

To contact the Jetstream by RedAwning Mallorca office, write to hello@jetstreamtech.io

##ENDS##

About RedAwning Group

RedAwning is one of the world’s largest branded collection of vacation properties offering a comprehensive layer of solutions and support with every stay, including 24/7 guest and property manager support services, complete marketing, distribution, and reservations management solutions, digital solutions incorporating Google-integrated ads, and a full range of additional technology and service innovations. With over 100,000 unique properties in over 10,000 destinations, RedAwning has served over 550,000 travelers to date and continues to expand on being the broadest single point of access to the largest network in the world for alternative lodging. RedAwning is a leading supplier of vacation rentals to every major online travel booking website including Booking.com, Expedia, HomeAway/VRBO, Flipkey/TripAdvisor, and Airbnb. RedAwning also operates a number of exclusive vacation property booking websites, including Perfect Places, VaycayHero, TravelPro Rentals, and RedAwning.com.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for guests, hosts and managers and to drive new approaches that make the booking experience more consistent, easier, safer and better for all. The company is profitable, rapidly growing, and backed by Silversmith Capital Partners.

Since 2017, RedAwning has expanded its reach and services by acquiring Vaycayhero.com, PerfectPlaces.com, TravelProRentals.com, Leavetown Vacations, Jetstream by Leavetown and Blizzard Internet Marketing.

For more information on RedAwning or Redawning marketing solutions, please visit our website at www.redawninggroup.com

To browse and book the RedAwning Collection, visit www.redawning.com

Attachments

Michelle Dissel

RedAwning Group

510-298-1194

press@redawning.com

RedAwning's European office to expand European portfolio of properties and provide industry-leading distribution, marketing and reservation solutions to managers of alternative vacation accommodations in Europe