20/02/2019 01:30:00

RedAwning Opens Up New Office in Palma de Mallorca, Spain To Offer Industry-Leading Distribution, Marketing + Reservations Services to European Property Managers

Emeryville, California, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the world’s largest collection of vacation properties, today announced that it has opened up an office in ParcBit, Palma de Mallorca, Spain to service the RedAwning Group’s growing portfolio of international vacation property managers and to offer RedAwning’s industry-leading distribution, marketing and reservation solutions to managers of alternative accommodations throughout Europe.

RedAwning is a single point of entry for managers of single vacation homes and multi-unit boutique hotels, resorts, apart-hotels and corporate apartments to access the widest online travel network in the world, including Booking.com, Expedia, Airbnb, and HomeAway/VRBO, as well as a major travel metasearch sites including trivago, Holidu, HomeToGo and TripAdvisor. RedAwning is also integrated with Google Hotel Ads for multi-unit properties, as well as additional channels and exclusive websites.  The RedAwning Group is also integrated to major property management platforms as well as major hotel technology platforms such as Synxis, TravelClick, Availpro, and YieldPlanet.

“We’re thrilled to have a sterling team heading up our new office in Mallorca, “ said Tim Choate, Founder and CEO of RedAwning. “RedAwning’s expansion into Europe comes on the tail of RedAwning announcing that its property manager partners are growing twice as fast as their peers, and we look forward to providing our European clients with the widest distribution and exposure, more robust marketing solutions and full-service reservation processing for their all of their properties.”

“We’re so excited to bring RedAwning to Europe and to join the ParcBit community of travel and technology companies in Mallorca,” said Charlie Marsh, VP of European Operations for RedAwning and leader of the European Jetstream team. “We have such robust solutions for managers of alternative accommodations of all kinds and intend to make a significant contribution to the European travel industry.”

Managers of accommodations sign one contract with RedAwning to access its entire global and proprietary distribution network and receive RedAwning’s complete marketing services and 24/7 reservation processing and support.

To see the full list of integrations, services and solutions, visit the RedAwning Group at www.redawninggroup.com

To contact the Jetstream by RedAwning Mallorca office, write to hello@jetstreamtech.io

##ENDS##

About RedAwning Group

RedAwning is one of the world’s largest branded collection of vacation properties offering a comprehensive layer of solutions and support with every stay, including 24/7 guest and property manager support services, complete marketing, distribution, and reservations management solutions, digital solutions incorporating Google-integrated ads, and a full range of additional technology and service innovations. With over 100,000 unique properties in over 10,000 destinations, RedAwning has served over 550,000 travelers to date and continues to expand on being the broadest single point of access to the largest network in the world for alternative lodging. RedAwning is a leading supplier of vacation rentals to every major online travel booking website including Booking.com, Expedia, HomeAway/VRBO, Flipkey/TripAdvisor, and Airbnb. RedAwning also operates a number of exclusive vacation property booking websites, including Perfect Places, VaycayHero, TravelPro Rentals, and RedAwning.com.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for guests, hosts and managers and to drive new approaches that make the booking experience more consistent, easier, safer and better for all. The company is profitable, rapidly growing, and backed by Silversmith Capital Partners.

Since 2017, RedAwning has expanded its reach and services by acquiring Vaycayhero.com, PerfectPlaces.com, TravelProRentals.com, Leavetown Vacations, Jetstream by Leavetown and Blizzard Internet Marketing.

For more information on RedAwning or Redawning marketing solutions, please visit our website at www.redawninggroup.com

To browse and book the RedAwning Collection, visit  www.redawning.com

Attachments

Michelle Dissel

RedAwning Group

510-298-1194

press@redawning.com

RedAwning's European office to expand European portfolio of properties and provide industry-leading distribution, marketing and reservation solutions to managers of alternative vacation accommodations in Europe

RedAwning expands services to European property managers of multi-unit properties seeking distribution to both nontraditional online travel channels such as Airbnb, Flipkey and HomeAway/VRBO and traditional channels such as Booking.com and Expedia.

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14
14 Feb
PNDORA
Jeg vædder hermed håneretten på, at det værste i Pandora er overstået. Jeg synes, at kunne fornem..
14
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance
2
CryptoBlockCon Announces Full Slate of 2019 Events Designed to Connect Blockchain Experts
3
Hemp, Inc. Celebrates Emerging Hemp Program in Puerto Rico as CEO Scouts Land for Hemp Growing Eco-Village and Other Hemp Growing Partners
4
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Atif Abbas, M.D., as Vice President, Head of Oncology & Immunology Clinical Development
5
The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Iliza Shlesinger Has Been Added to the All-Star Lineup of Garden of Laughs, Presented by Delta Air Lines

Latest news

01:32
Fibra Inn Announces Hotel Indicators for January 2019
01:30
RedAwning Opens Up New Office in Palma de Mallorca, Spain To Offer Industry-Leading Distribution, Marketing + Reservations Services to European Property Managers
01:20
Archrock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance
00:59
CytoDyn to Hold Investment Community Conference Call on February 25, 2019
00:20
Exantas Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2018
00:01
Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology
00:00
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, PRGO, ALKS and ASTE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Feb
Hudbay Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 February 2019 02:43:45
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-20 03:43:45 - 2019-02-20 02:43:45 - 1000 - Website: OKAY