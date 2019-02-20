Right On Brands launches ENDo.Radio

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Right On Brands, Inc.™ (OTCQB: RTON) launched its ENDo Water Brand at an all day event at the Austin American Shaman in Austin, Texas promoting health, wellness, music, yoga and CBD education.

Gene Dietrich the owner of the Austin American Shaman commented that, “ENDo Water is a huge success and a great addition to our CBD product offering.”

The event was sponsored by ENDo Brands and featured its newly launched ENDo.Radio LIVE hosted by Shaun Outen. The LIVE Broadcast included live interviews including customers, Gene Dietrich and his wife Elsie.

ENDo.Radio is inviting singer, songwriters to submit original songs for airplay on ENDo.Radio . “Fuel Your Calm Radio” as ENDo.Radio is known is creating a buzz as ENDo artists from around the world have already jumped on board.

“We believe music is an important part of our charter to help feed the mind, body and soul,” says Vic Morrison EVP of Right on Brands Corporate Development. “We’ve already received submissions from artists from around the world including Spain, United Kingdom, Australia and throughout the USA.”

While ENDo.Radio is open to all genres and there’s no charge for submission, the Station does reserve the right to refuse any songs it deems inappropriate for its audience. So far, dozens of artists have joined ENDo.Radio and are excited about the opportunity to share their messages and talent with the ENDo.Radio from around the world.

ENDo artists are a diverse lot. For example: Michael Ingalls delivers thought-provoking lyrics in a soulful vibe; Aubrey Lynne is known as the “Texas Songbird;” King Zero is a fusion band that incorporates reggae, punk and hip hop; and Shaun Outen is a Hard Rock Rising star and renowned Red Dirt Music artist.

Singer, songwriters who are interested in joining this fiercely independent community should submit original music in an MP3 format along with appropriate cover art or photo to be viewed while their song plays. Artists are also encouraged to share social media links so listeners can learn more. ENDo artists will also be promoted through its ENDo Records Brands.

Plans are also in the works for additional ENDo Radio LIVE broadcasts like its launch at the Austin American Shaman.

Much like the “Fuel Your Calm Radio,” message, RTON produces hemp-infused water that promises to “Fuel the Body and the Mind”.

The creation of ENDo Radio is a natural complement to the RTON mission according to Vic Morrison.

About ENDo Brands

ENDo Brands makes wellness products with its proprietary ENDO HEMP OIL, a cannabinoid-rich full spectrum plant extract. ENDo products are formulated to give the body and mind the best chance at success.

About Right On Brands, Inc.:

Right On Brands, Inc.™, a Los Angeles Monica California based consumer goods company specializing in brand development of health conscious, cannabis based food and beverage products. Right On Brands consists of four subsidiaries Humbly Hemp™, Endo Brands™, Humble Water Company™ and ENDO Labs™.

Visit our corporate website at: https://RightOnBrands.com

Endo Brands™ CBD's are a healthy addition for increased wellness in your life. CBD oil can now be formulated to be used in food, drink and your favorite snacks.

Endo Water™ is pH balanced, micro-clustered for antioxidant protection and oxygenated for improved performance and energy.

Available in four flavors: Pure, Lemon Lime, Cucumber, Watermelon

Available in four sparkling: Lemon Lime, Cucumber, Watermelon, Pure Club Soda

Endo Drops are alcohol free coconut oil-based tinctures that are simply dropped right into your mouth. Tinctures are a discreet method of administration making it a good option for patients who require multiple treatments throughout the day.

Available in two flavors Berry and Mint.

Order Endo Brands products at: https://www.endobrands.com/

