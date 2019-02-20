20/02/2019 19:04:55

SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q4 2018 Results

Ship Finance International Limited ("SFL" or the "Company") (NYSE: SFL) plans to release its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2018 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

SFL plans to host a conference call and webcast for all shareholders and interested parties on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM (EST) / 4:00 PM (CET). Relevant material will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.shipfinance.bm on the same day.

In order to listen to the presentation you may do one of the following: 

A: Webcast

Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.shipfinance.bm and click on the link to "Webcast". The webcast with slideshow will be played live from this platform. To listen to the conference call from the web, you need to have installed Windows Media Player, and you need to have a sound card in your computer.

B: Conference Call

Participants dial-in details:

US Toll Free telephone number +1 866 966 1396
International Dial-in telephone number +47 23 96 02 64
Conference ID: 3983856

There will be a Q&A session after the presentation. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. 

  

A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing:

US Toll Free telephone number +1 866 331 1332
International dial-in telephone number +47 21 03 42 35
The replay access code is: 3983856#

Investor and Analyst Contacts:

Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, Ship Finance Management AS

+47 23 11 40 36

André Reppen, Senior Vice President, Ship Finance Management AS

+47 23 11 40 55

Media Contact:

Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, Ship Finance Management AS

+47 23 11 40 11

About SFL

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends every quarter since 2004. The Company's fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and SFL's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.shipfinance.bm

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.

Important factors that, in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which we operate, changes in demand resulting from changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and world wide oil consumption and storage, developments regarding the technologies relating to oil exploration, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of our charterers and other counterparties with whom we deal, timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Related content
31 Dec - 
SFL - Acquisition of two 19,400 TEU container vessels
18 Dec - 
SFL - $270 million lease financing for 3 x 10,600 TEU c..
30 Nov - 
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within News Corporatio..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

19:04 SFL
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q4 2018 Results
31 Dec SFL
SFL - Acquisition of two 19,400 TEU container vessels
18 Dec SFL
SFL - $270 million lease financing for 3 x 10,600 TEU container vessels and delivery of Front Falcon
30 Nov ECL
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within News Corporation, DURECT, Ecolab, MiX Telematics, Ship Finance International, and BCE — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
20 Nov SFL
SFL - Third Quarter 2018 Presentation
20 Nov SFL
SFL - Third Quarter 2018 Results
16 Nov SFL
SFL - Sale of Older VLCC
13 Nov SFL
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q3 2018 Results
06 Nov SFL
SFL - $400m Lease Financing for 4 x 14,000 TEU container vessels
01 Nov SFL
SFL - Announcement of new Chief Financial Officer

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Mustang Bio and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Enter into Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Oncolytic Virus (C134) to Treat Glioblastoma Multiforme
2
Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology
3
ACETO Announces Proposed Sale of its Chemicals Business Assets to New Mountain Capital for $338 million
4
Exantas Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2018
5
CytoDyn to Hold Investment Community Conference Call on February 25, 2019

Related stock quotes

Ship Finance Internation.. 12.47 -0.7% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

19:21
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, YRIV and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:17
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, VALE, UXIN and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:11
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, SOGO, W and ASTE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:09
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, MKL, ATVI and MU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:09
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, ARLO, ALKS and GSM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:04
SFL - Invitation to Presentation of Q4 2018 Results
19:01
Freddie Mac Announces First SLST Deal of 2019
19:00
C&F Financial Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend
19:00
YANGAROO Announces Change in CFO and Grant of Stock Options

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 February 2019 19:43:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-20 20:43:20 - 2019-02-20 19:43:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY