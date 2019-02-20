20/02/2019 06:00:00

Start of Day

PR Newswire - Start of Day

PR Newswire

London, February 18

                                  PR Newswire
     This is the START of day message for the PR Newswire Disclose service
                                  Disclaimer
The content and accuracy of all information published on the Disclose service

is the responsibility of the originating company or organisation and not PR

Newswire or distributing companies. These companies include (but are not

limited to) Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and FE Investegate. However, PR

Newswire shall use its reasonable efforts to correct any error or omission

brought to its attention.

Neither PR Newswire nor its distributing companies who place the information

onto their services accept any responsibility for any use made of the

information provided on the Disclose service and they will not be liable for

any loss suffered thereby. However nothing shall limit any party's liability

for fraud, death or personal injury caused by its negligence.

All information contained in the Disclose service should be independently

checked prior to any use or publication.

END

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
16
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
14
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CryptoBlockCon Announces Full Slate of 2019 Events Designed to Connect Blockchain Experts
2
Exantas Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2018
3
Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology
4
The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Iliza Shlesinger Has Been Added to the All-Star Lineup of Garden of Laughs, Presented by Delta Air Lines
5
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Atif Abbas, M.D., as Vice President, Head of Oncology & Immunology Clinical Development

Latest news

07:11
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. Announces Annual and Q4-18 Results
06:52
Equinor's share saving plan allocates shares
06:11
2018 Annual Results: SCOR continues to grow in 2018, records a net income of EUR 322 million and proposes a dividend of EUR 1.75 per share
06:00
Start of Day
06:00
ADC Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) and Ibrutinib in Patients with Advanced Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma or Mantle Cell Lymphoma
02:53
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) and Encourages HIIQ Investors to Contact the Firm
02:39
ACETO Announces Proposed Sale of its Chemicals Business Assets to New Mountain Capital for $338 million
01:32
Fibra Inn Announces Hotel Indicators for January 2019
01:30
RedAwning Opens Up New Office in Palma de Mallorca, Spain To Offer Industry-Leading Distribution, Marketing + Reservations Services to European Property Managers

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 February 2019 08:15:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-20 09:15:16 - 2019-02-20 08:15:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY