Steve Madden Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2018 Earnings Conference Call

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steve Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO), a leading designer and marketer of fashion-forward footwear and accessories for women, men and children, today announced that the Company's conference call to review fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2018 financial results will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at: https://stevemadden.gcs-web.com and will remain available for 30 days following the live call.

About Steve Madden

Steve Madden designs, sources and markets fashion-forward footwear and accessories for women, men and children. In addition to marketing products under its own brands including Steve Madden ®, Dolce Vita ®, Betsey Johnson ®, Blondo ®, Report ®, Brian Atwood ®, Cejon®, Mad Love® and Big Buddha®, Steve Madden is a licensee of various brands, including Anne Klein®, Kate Spade® and Superga ®. Steve Madden also designs and sources products under private label brand names for various retailers. Steve Madden's wholesale distribution includes department stores, specialty stores, luxury retailers, national chains and mass merchants. Steve Madden also operates 210 retail stores (including Steve Madden's seven Internet stores). Steve Madden licenses certain of its brands to third parties for the marketing and sale of certain products, including ready-to-wear, outerwear, intimate apparel, eyewear, hosiery, jewelry, fragrance, luggage and bedding and bath products. For local store information and the latest Steve Madden booties, pumps, men’s and women’s boots, fashion sneakers, dress shoes, sandals and more, visit https://www.stevemadden.com .

