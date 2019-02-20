STORDIS Joins Open Compute Project as Platinum Member and Announces OCP Global Summit Sponsorship

Austin, TX, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) announced today that STORDIS, a full-service provider in the field of Open Networking that offers consultancy, system integration, professional support and software development services, has joined as a Platinum member. OCP was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center and beyond. Since then, OCP has been consistently innovating around open-source contributions, with 200 member companies and thousands of technology leaders and engineers worldwide.

STORDIS, an official sponsor of the OCP Global Summit, has built a great reputation and a leading industry network since it was founded in 2007. The company, which is completely dedicated to the idea of Open Networking, counts as one of Europe’s leaders in this emerging technology and is especially known for its knowledge on the P4 programming language. STORDIS runs two of the best-equipped Open Networking testing facilities in Europe, one in the UK and the other in Germany. STORDIS LABS tests and develops various hardware and software combinations, including ONOS, and initiated an Open Source project for an SDN controller for the broadcasting industry. The companies training program STORDIS ACADEMY educates industry experts on Open Networking technologies such as the P4 programming language.

“We are excited to have STORDIS join OCP, as networking continues to increase in importance to our community. The company’s history of open-sourced solutions and broad offerings, including training, can be invaluable in continuing our accelerating momentum,” stated Rocky Bullock, Open Compute Project CEO.

“Joining the OCP is a great step for STORDIS, making it a vital part of the Open Networking revolution,” said Alexander Jeffries, CEO of STORDIS. “Our business model has evolved completely around the opportunities an open networking environment can offer, and we see that partners who believe in these chances are often missing the knowledge and technology they need to achieve their goals. As an OCP member, we can share our knowledge and experience with the open-hardware community, even as we in turn benefit from a network of companies that have the same beliefs and mindshare.”

“STORDIS is playing a key role in the transformation to open networking by developing and delivering network solutions built with various open-source hardware and software ingredients. These solutions are necessary to accelerate adoption and growth of the hardware available from the OCP community. STORDIS will also provide valuable guidance and collaboration to our networking community,” stated Bill Carter, Chief Technology Officer for the Open Compute Project Foundation.

STORDIS will launch its own open-hardware solutions at the OCP Global Summit in March 2019, and Jeffries noted that their acceptance by the OCP is the next logical step. “More and more of our partners have requested hardware features that are not yet available,” he said. “Our forthcoming products will fill a gap in the market and help us continue to offer the best services and solutions to support the open networking revolution.”

###

About STORDIS

STORDIS, founded in 2007, is The Open Networking Expert and leading provider of Open Networking Infrastructure Solutions with a strong presence in academia and research, cyber security, defense, financial services, media and entertainment, service providers, and telecommunications industries. STORDIS is a supporter and contributor to the open source community efforts within the networking space.

With offices in Germany and the United Kingdom, STORDIS is specialized in developing, delivering and supporting tailor-made networking solutions for customers worldwide. As a full solution provider, STORDIS offers various services likes consultancy, system integration, technical support and software development services to enterprises of any size. The company runs two of the most advanced LABS for Open Networking hardware in Europe and helps to train developers and engineers on new technologies like P4 through STORDIS ACADEMY.

To learn more, please visit the STORDIS’ newly redesigned website at www.stordis.com

About OCP

The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) was initiated in 2011 with a mission to apply the benefits of open source and open collaboration to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center’s networking equipment, general purpose and GPU servers, storage devices and appliances, and scalable rack designs. OCP’s collaboration model is being applied beyond the data center, helping to advance the telecom industry & EDGE infrastructure.

Media Contacts:

Johannes Kuhnle

Marketing Director

+49 711 34 21 58 27

+49 152 28 59 20 28 (mobile)

johannes.kuhnle@stordis.com

Dirk Van Slyke

Open Compute Project Foundation

+1 281 404 4484

+1 303 999 7398 (mobile)

dirkv@opencompute.org

Dirk Van Slyke

Open Compute Project Foundation

303-999-7398

dirkv@opencompute.org