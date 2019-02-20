20/02/2019 15:32:59

Surrey Bancorp Announces First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.10 per Common Share

MOUNT AIRY, N.C., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Surrey Bancorp (“the Company”, Pink Sheets: SRYB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 10 cents ($0.10) per share on the Company’s common stock. The cash dividend is payable on April 9, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 22, 2019. Ted Ashby, President/CEO of Surrey Bancorp, stated the dividend was based on the Company’s current operating results, its strong financial condition and a commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Surrey Bancorp is the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust (the “Bank”) and is located at 145 North Renfro Street, Mount Airy, North Carolina. The Bank operates full service branch offices at 145 North Renfro Street, 1280 West Pine Street and 2050 Rockford Street in Mount Airy. Full-service branch offices are also located at 653 South Key Street in Pilot Mountain, 393 CC Camp Road in Elkin and 1096 Main Street in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina and 940 Woodland Drive in Stuart, Virginia. 

Surrey Bank & Trust is engaged in the sale of insurance through its wholly owned subsidiary Surrey Investment Services, Inc. The insurance agency, dba SB&T Insurance, is located at 199 North Renfro Street in Mount Airy.  

Surrey Bank & Trust can be found online at www.surreybank.com.

For additional information, please contact

Ted Ashby, CEO, or Mark Towe, CFO

(336) 783-3900

Surrey_Bancorp.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
15
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
13 Feb
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   Jeg havde egentlig planer om at skåne jer for flere udfordringer fra min s..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology
2
ACETO Announces Proposed Sale of its Chemicals Business Assets to New Mountain Capital for $338 million
3
Exantas Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2018
4
The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Iliza Shlesinger Has Been Added to the All-Star Lineup of Garden of Laughs, Presented by Delta Air Lines
5
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Atif Abbas, M.D., as Vice President, Head of Oncology & Immunology Clinical Development

Latest news

15:54
PURA EVERx CBD Sports Water Sales Go Global After Introducing All New Formula And Packaging
15:53
WITH 169,100 OFFICE JOBS GAINED IN FOURTH QUARTER, NATIONAL OFFICE MARKET CONTINUES TO SHINE
15:51
Medical Device Design Proposal To Nasdaq Listed Biotech Company Hopes To Stop Opioid Overdose Deaths
15:48
C-Suite Network Announces Partnership with Success North Dallas And Launch Of A New Council
15:46
Tecogen Secures $8.4M Trigeneration Project in Manhattan
15:42
Players Network Announces Name Change to Green Leaf Farms International, Inc., Symbol Change and Uplists Back to OTCQB
15:36
Dtex Systems Enhancements Increase Visibility Over System Administrator Activities and Behaviors
15:35
Right On Brands launches ENDo.Radio
15:35
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 February 2019 16:11:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-20 17:11:55 - 2019-02-20 16:11:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY