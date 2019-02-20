19/02/2019 23:01:31

The Science of Meetings: Klaxoon Teamwork Tour comes to DC, showcasing innovative collaboration platform that redefines the future of work; Best-selling author keynotes event at CTA Innovation House

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klaxoon Teamwork Across America Tour is arriving in Washington, DC this week in a hot pink semi truck, delivering a new approach to meetings and collaboration. The traveling exhibit addresses a growing productivity issue in companies that are using outdated tools to enable employee interaction, especially during meetings. The tour showcases apps and tools that empower people to work together more effectively, efficiently and creatively.

Highlighting the DC tour stop is an event on Thursday, February 21 at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Innovation House, featuring well-known expert and best-selling author Dr. Steven Rogelberg. To visit the truck, which will be in DC from Feb 20 - 22, register here.

Meetings are an essential part of corporate America, yet tend to be draining and unproductive. The average business person spends 16 years over the course of their career in ineffective confabs that cost companies nearly $400 billion a year, making meeting efficiency an imperative issue. Effective meetings and teamwork are essential for the future of work.

Who:

  Klaxoon, a global provider of new collaboration tools and apps is hosting a workshop on meeting efficiency and teamwork, which will include experts on workplace productivity including:

What:

  This teamwork and meeting productivity workshop is part of the Teamwork Across America Tour, a nationwide road trip to showcase new collaboration software tools and apps to users across the U.S. The workshop will highlight new approaches to support collaboration and engagement for effective meetings across organizations. Attendees will learn practical ways to increase engagement, facilitate better and faster decisions, improve information retention, encourage creativity and track actionable outcomes.
    

Where:

  CTA Innovation House

21 D Street Southeast

Washington, DC 20003

    

When:

  Thursday, February 21, 2019

5:30 pm - 8:00 pm EST

    

Why:

  An estimated 55 million meetings take place every day in the United States, and most of them fail to engage participants or decision making. It is time to bring learnings and solutions forward to solve the meeting “problem” and allow teams and organizations to reap the true potential and full benefits of productive meetings and creative collaboration.
    

How:

  Register to attend here or join the Klaxoon Teamwork Tour any time between Wednesday and Friday, Feb 20 - 22 by registering here.

About Klaxoon

Klaxoon is a French tech start-up that has raised $50 million in funding for its team collaboration tools, which are used by thousands of teams in companies in 114 countries such as McDonald’s, Johnson & Johnson, Disney, General Electric, Verizon, and L’Oreal among others. Based in New York, Klaxoon employs more than 200 people.

Press contacts:

Klaxoon: Anne-Lyse Garcon: annelyse.garcon@klaxoon.com / +33 762 236 217

Wired Island International: Toni Sottak: toni@wiredislandpr.com / +1 408 876 4418

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56503d9e-463e-4286-aa3f-a6b0caf01c6c

klaxoon.png

