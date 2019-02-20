Two Hands Corporation Launches New Encryption Messaging App

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Two Hands Corporation (OTCQB: TWOH), a leading custom application development company, has launched its newest application Two Hands Gone.

CEO of Two Hands, Nadav Elituv commented, “Two Hands Gone is an end to end encryption messaging app, the messages self destruct 45 seconds after being read. The key benefit of our application is no messages are stored on the devices or our servers and are truly gone once read. The App is now available on both the Apple App Store and on Google Play. As we continue to expand our application we expect better access to institutional investors and a broader shareholder base.”

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation is an organic hemp based CBD cultivator and application development company that strives to offer the highest quality CBD extract derivatives to be exported under Two Hands CBD Lab brand. For more information, please visit our websites at www.twohandsgroup.com/ or www.facebook.com/Two-Hands-Corp-Lab

Our complete co-parenting solution is offered under the Two Hands App brand. For more information, please visit our websites at www.twohandsapp.com/ or www.facebook.com/twohandscorp.

Two Hands Gone, for more information, please visit our websites at www.twohandsgone.com or www.facebook.com/twohandsgone/

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Any statement not regarding a historical fact is a forward-looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to finance its planned expansion efforts; the company's ability to raise funds on acceptable terms; the company's ability to successfully adapt its business model and such other risks disclosed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the securities and exchange commission including those on the company's annual report on form 10-K. The company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in management's expectations, except as required by law.

