Uberrito Launches FlexMex Menu With Influencers

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast-casual restaurant Überrito launched its FlexMex menu for special diets and healthy lifestyles. The FlexMex menu features points-friendly, paleo, gluten-free, ketogenic, low-calorie, high-protein, vegetarian and vegan meals made with Überrito’s 40-plus fresh ingredients and toppings.

Überrito partnered with three Instagram influencers to create customized recipes for points-friendly, paleo and gluten-free options.

Recipes include:

  • Jenni on WW’s (@jenni_on_ww) points-friendly salad: Grilled chicken, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, chopped red onion, chopped cilantro, sliced avocado and lime wedges on spring mix salad.

  • Second Heart Paleo’s (@secondheartpaleo) paleo salad: Grilled shrimp, jicama slaw, fajita veggies, chopped red onion, chopped cilantro and guacamole on spring mix salad with Tomatillo Tomato salsa.  

  • Houston without Gluten’s (@houstonwithoutgluten) gluten-free bowl: Grilled chicken, Spanish rice, pinto beans, sautéed mushrooms, fresh jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and roasted corn topped with Zesty Tomatillo salsa.

“At Überrito, we think diets should be focused more on what you can eat, rather than what you can’t,” said Greg Snodgrass, President. “We’ve heard from our customers for years how they love our healthy and customizable menu options, so it made sense to create the special FlexMex menu for our health-conscious fans. With so many fresh ingredients and combinations to choose from, it simplifies the decision process for those who are on a special diet or simply trying to live healthier.”

The FlexMex menu is available for dine-in and pick-up at all Überrito locations and through delivery, for a limited time (excluding Phoenix airport location). Visit www.uberrito.com/food/lifestyle for the full FlexMex menu.

About Überrito Fresh Mex

Überrito Fresh Mex is a Mexican fast-casual concept that offers highly customizable burritos, bowls, salads and nachos made with more than 40 fresh ingredients and toppings. Überrito delivers on its promise to go above and beyond the basic burrito and encourages customers to try something nü. Überrito currently operates five Houston-area locations and one Phoenix location. A licensed location at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) recently opened. The restaurant brand is part of Williston Holding Company, which includes 11 restaurant brands and more than 50 restaurants across six states. For more information, visit www.uberrito.com.

About Williston Holding Company

Williston Holding Company (WHC) is a rapidly growing restaurant company that currently operates and franchises more than 50 restaurants in Texas, North Dakota, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arizona. Its brands include Casa Olé, Monterey’s Little Mexico, Überrito Fresh Mex, Williston Brewing Company, Tortuga Mexican Kitchen, Doc Holliday’s Roadhouse, Gramma Sharon’s, J Dub’s Bar & Grill and Crazy Jose’s. WHC’s newest concepts, Cargo Food Authority and Bus Stop Burgers & Brewhouse, opened in Minneapolis in 2018. For more information, visit www.whcbrands.com.

Media Contact:

April Lynch

Principal • Lynchpin Strategic Communications 

Ph: (713) 922-1895 april@lynchpincomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/994f9fc4-fe35-4034-8e81-503717b61d4b

uberrito.jpg

