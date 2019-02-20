20/02/2019 22:30:00

UXIN LAWSUIT REMINDER: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Uxin Limited Investors of Important April 12th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – UXIN

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) pursuant and/or traceable to Uxin’s initial public offering (“IPO”) held on or around June 27, 2018 of the important April 12, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the case. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Uxin investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Uxin class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1481.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Uxin was likely to stop providing complementary services such as inspections to its customers; (2) instead, Uxin would connect consumers to dealers who would provide such complementary services; (3) as a result, Uxin’s 2B business would be materially impacted; and (4) consequently, defendants’ statements in the Registration Statement concerning Uxin’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 12, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1481.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

