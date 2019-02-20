20/02/2019 20:25:00

Verizon is first to market in the U.S. with the new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg joined Samsung Mobile CEO DJ Koh on stage at Samsung Unpacked to announce that Verizon will be the first U.S. wireless provider to offer Samsung’s new 5G smartphone – the Galaxy S10 5G – in the first half of 2019 as its 5G Ultra Wideband NR network goes live.

“Building on our history of network firsts, Verizon is about to redefine the mobile experience when we become the first U.S. wireless provider to offer the Galaxy S10 5G on our 5G Ultra Wideband network," said Vestberg. "We're excited to see a new mobility ecosystem emerge around our 5G platform.”

The Galaxy S10 5G is the result of years of collaboration between the two companies. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network will provide download speeds that are significantly faster than 4G and carry a massive amount of data for a large number of simultaneous users.

“Verizon customers will be the first in the U.S. to get Samsung’s 5G smartphone, on our 5G Ultra Wideband network, from the company with the nation’s best and most reliable 4G LTE network,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon Chief Technology Officer. “Folks who choose Verizon can get a 5G smartphone on our 5G Ultra Wideband network, everyone else has to wait.”

The Galaxy S10 5G features the largest-ever S-series display (6.7” curved Cinematic Infinity Display) and Samsung’s 3D Depth Camera for 3D-image capturing for advanced augmented reality apps and super-fast charging speeds (25W). The Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, in Prismatic Silver and Verizon-exclusive Titan Gray, will be available in the first in the first half of 2019.

For more information, visit verizonwireless.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-s10-5g.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

