YANGAROO Announces Change in CFO and Grant of Stock Options

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: YOO, OTC: YOOIF), the industry's leading secure digital media management and distribution company, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dom Kizek as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Kizek is a Chartered Accountant (CPA, CA) and is a graduate of the Schulich School of Business at York University. Mr. Kizek began his career at KPMG LLP in Toronto working on technology and media companies with subsequent experience working at small and large publicly traded companies. Most recently, he was the Corporate Controller at a Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) listed mining company.

The Company has granted to Mr. Kizek 100,000 stock options (the “Options”), which are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.15 per share. Following 10% of the Options vesting on the date of grant, the remaining 90% will vest as to a third on each 6-month anniversary following the date of grant.

Mr. Kizek succeeds Michael Galloro, who has resigned from his role as Chief Financial Officer. The Company thanks Michael Galloro and ALOE Finance team for their services throughout our growth phase. We wish them well.

The appointment of Mr. Kizek and the grant of the Options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About YANGAROO:

YANGAROO is a company dedicated to digital media management. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a leading secure B2B digital cloud based solution focused on the music and advertising industries. The DMDS solution provides more accountable, effective, and far less costly digital management of broadcast quality media via the Internet. It replaces the physical, satellite and closed network distribution and management of audio and video content, for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients. The YANGAROO Awards platform is now the industry standard and powers most of North America’s major awards shows.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF.

