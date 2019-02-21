21/02/2019 18:27:14

Acme United Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU) will release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter of 2018 on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

A conference call to discuss these results will be broadcast over the Internet on Friday, February 28, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. To listen or participate in a question and answer session, dial 877-260-1479. International callers may dial 334-323-0522. Access to the live webcast of the conference call can be found in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.acmeunited.com. A replay may be accessed under Investor Relations, Audio Archives.

Acme United Corporation is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only®,  PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, Spill Magic®, Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, Cuda®, and DMT®.

