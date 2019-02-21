Aduro Biotech to Present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) today announced that Stephen T. Isaacs, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Aduro, is scheduled to present at the 8th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 2:00 pm ET.

To access the live webcast and subsequent archived recording of this and other company presentations, please visit the investor section of Aduro's website at www.aduro.com . The archived webcast will remain available for replay on Aduro’s website for 30 days.

About Aduro

Aduro Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that are designed to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. Aduro’s product candidates in the Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) and A Proliferation Inducing Ligand (APRIL) pathways are being investigated in cancer, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. ADU-S100 (MIW815), which potentially activates the intracellular STING receptor for a potent tumor-specific immune response, is being evaluated in patients with cutaneously accessible metastatic solid tumors or lymphomas. BION-1301, a fully blocking monoclonal antibody that blocks APRIL binding to both the BCMA and TACI receptors, is being evaluated in multiple myeloma and as a potential treatment for IgA nephropathy. Aduro is collaborating with a number of leading global pharmaceutical companies to help expand and drive its product pipeline. For more information, please visit www.aduro.com .

