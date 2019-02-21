21/02/2019 01:45:00

Allied Universal to Receive Major Investment from CDPQ

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal, a leading facility services company and the largest security force in North America, announces today that Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (“CDPQ”) is making a strategic investment in Allied Universal alongside company management and current financial partners, Warburg Pincus and Wendel.

The investment from CDPQ will support the long-term growth and strategy of Allied Universal. Part of CDPQ’s investment also consists of up to approximately $400 million of primary capital which we will be use to pursue Allied Universal’s growth strategy and to execute on their pipeline of attractive M&A opportunities.

“I am very proud to have one of the world’s leading institutional investors commit to Allied Universal and back our vision for success,” said Steve Jones, CEO, Allied Universal. “Our team has worked hard to build the best security company in the world.  We are all excited about the future of Allied Universal as well as our plans for continuing to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions in both the manned guarding and technology sectors. We look forward to accomplishing great things with CDPQ as our long-term partner.”

“This investment, which represents one of the largest private transactions in business services, enables us to invest in a national leader in facility and security services, a sector that will continue to experience sustained organic growth and industry consolidation,” commented Stephane Etroy, Executive Vice-President and Head of Private Equity at CDPQ. “We look forward to supporting Allied Universal’s talented management team as they continue to grow this world-class business and build on its track record of providing its clients a customized mix of manned guarding and security technology solutions.”

The transaction is expected to close by approximately the third quarter of 2019, following customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at June 30, 2018, it held CA$308.3 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company with over 200,000 employees, provides unparalleled security services and solutions. The enterprise combines people and technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core business. An unrelenting focus on clients’ success creates partnerships rooted in quality and value, and is supported by experience gained from being in business for over 60 years. Through our people and leading services, systems and solutions…Allied Universal is there for you. For more information, please visit www.aus.com.

Contact: Nancy Thompson, Vorticom Public Relations

Phone: 212-532-2208Email:nancyt@vorticom.com

 

allied.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
15
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14
14 Feb
PNDORA
Jeg vædder hermed håneretten på, at det værste i Pandora er overstået. Jeg synes, at kunne fornem..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Mustang Bio and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Enter into Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Oncolytic Virus (C134) to Treat Glioblastoma Multiforme
2
ACETO Announces Proposed Sale of its Chemicals Business Assets to New Mountain Capital for $338 million
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) and Encourages HIIQ Investors to Contact the Firm
4
PotBotics: Bringing Big Data to Medical Cannabis -- CFN Media
5
ADC Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) and Ibrutinib in Patients with Advanced Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma or Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Latest news

01:45
Allied Universal to Receive Major Investment from CDPQ
01:15
MEDEQUITIES REALTY TRUST, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger
00:50
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, IMMU and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:45
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALKS, GSM, ASTE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:40
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:34
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, W, SVXY and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:32
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, AXGN, MKL and MAXR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:30
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRIV, ATVI, TYME and UXIN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:17
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc. – MAXR

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 February 2019 02:11:38
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-21 03:11:38 - 2019-02-21 02:11:38 - 1000 - Website: OKAY