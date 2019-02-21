Allied Universal to Receive Major Investment from CDPQ

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Universal , a leading facility services company and the largest security force in North America, announces today that Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (“CDPQ”) is making a strategic investment in Allied Universal alongside company management and current financial partners, Warburg Pincus and Wendel.

The investment from CDPQ will support the long-term growth and strategy of Allied Universal. Part of CDPQ’s investment also consists of up to approximately $400 million of primary capital which we will be use to pursue Allied Universal’s growth strategy and to execute on their pipeline of attractive M&A opportunities.

“I am very proud to have one of the world’s leading institutional investors commit to Allied Universal and back our vision for success,” said Steve Jones, CEO, Allied Universal. “Our team has worked hard to build the best security company in the world. We are all excited about the future of Allied Universal as well as our plans for continuing to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions in both the manned guarding and technology sectors. We look forward to accomplishing great things with CDPQ as our long-term partner.”

“This investment, which represents one of the largest private transactions in business services, enables us to invest in a national leader in facility and security services, a sector that will continue to experience sustained organic growth and industry consolidation,” commented Stephane Etroy, Executive Vice-President and Head of Private Equity at CDPQ. “We look forward to supporting Allied Universal’s talented management team as they continue to grow this world-class business and build on its track record of providing its clients a customized mix of manned guarding and security technology solutions.”

The transaction is expected to close by approximately the third quarter of 2019, following customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

About Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at June 30, 2018, it held CA$308.3 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visit cdpq.com.

About Allied Universal

Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company with over 200,000 employees, provides unparalleled security services and solutions. The enterprise combines people and technology to deliver evolving, tailored solutions that allow our clients to focus on their core business. An unrelenting focus on clients’ success creates partnerships rooted in quality and value, and is supported by experience gained from being in business for over 60 years. Through our people and leading services, systems and solutions…Allied Universal is there for you. For more information, please visit www.aus.com .

Contact: Nancy Thompson, Vorticom Public Relations Phone: 212-532-2208Email:nancyt@vorticom.com