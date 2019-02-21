21/02/2019 11:30:00

AppYea, Inc. Engages Smalltell, a Social Commerce and Design Company

Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppYea, Inc. (OTCPK:APYP, or the "Company"), announced today that the company has engaged Smalltell (Smalltell.com) to develop a new website and marketing strategy for its new CBD based line of products.  Smalltell will also assist in the creation of the new CBD beverage brand and design. 

“We look forward to the creative ideas and branding as well as social media opportunities that Smalltell will bring to the table,” says Doug McKinnon, the Company’s CEO.

“Smalltell has a unique business approach that marries design with business strategy. In learning of the goals and objectives of AppYea, we believed we could play an important role in shaping the creative and digital strategy for their effort in the Hemp & CBD Industry. Our expertise in social commerce and creative services made for a great fit when considering the needs of a growing business like AppYea. Hemp-related products are on course for wide-spread market adoption, and our team at Smalltell is very excited to play our part in what we view is a shift towards new, natural products that hold promise to deliver much benefit for specific health needs of consumers around the United States and abroad. Working with AppYea means we’re aligned with true visionaries in the space and a team that’s created an organization capable of becoming a market leader,” says Eric Prouty, Co-Founder, CEO & Creative Director of Smalltell.

About Smalltell

Smalltell is a design-centric digital commerce company that created its own marketplace platform that it customizes for a variety of partners and clients. The team is comprised of veterans from the Wireless, Financial, Entertainment and Creative Services industries and was founded in 2013 by Eric J. Prouty, Mauricio Ruiz, and Matt Jacobs. The company is privately held, operating from Orange Country, CA, Los Angeles, and Portland, OR, and is currently working with customers in Professional Sports, Mobile, Banking, IoT and Fashion. The group specializes in designing and developing unique digital commerce properties, brand strategies, social media plans, artwork and original content, and has a growing team that enables the organization to support the increasing demand for its services.

Contact Information

support@smalltell.com

About AppYea, Inc.

AppYea Inc., founded in 2012, is engaged in mobile applications for iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms and marketing certain products and services to healthcare providers. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Diagnostic Centers, Inc., AppYea markets comprehensive diagnostic testing services to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, long term care facilities, healthcare groups, and other healthcare providers. The Company is headquartered in Ft Worth, Texas and trades under the symbol APYP. For more information about AppYea, visit website: https://appyea.com/about/

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information respecting the factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10K and Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Contact information:

Investor Relations

Phone: (817) 887-8142

