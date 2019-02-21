20/02/2019 23:13:34

Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019

LANCASTER, Pa., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI), a leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.175 per share for the first quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid on March 20, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 5, 2019.  Armstrong initiated a regular dividend program in November, 2018.

“This declaration of our second regular dividend reflects a continuation of our commitment to a balanced approach to capital allocation.  Together with $20 million of share repurchases so far this quarter, we will return nearly $30 million to shareholders by quarter end.” said Vic Grizzle, President and CEO. "In addition, we continue to invest in our manufacturing and digital technology capabilities, and expect to close on the acquisition of Architectural Components Group, Inc. (ACGI) later this quarter."

The declaration and payment of future dividends and capital allocations will be at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be dependent upon, among other things, the company's financial position, results of operations, cash flow and other factors.

Uncertainties Affecting Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this release, including without limitation, those relating to future financial results, future dividends or capital allocation, market conditions and guidance, and in our other public documents and comments, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements provide our future expectations or forecasts and can be identified by our use of words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “outlook,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain and involve risks because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from our expected results and from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. A more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied is included in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis” section of our report on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements beyond what is required under applicable securities law.

About Armstrong

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions. For more information, visit www.armstrongceilings.com.

Contacts

Investors: Thomas Waters, twaters@armstrongceilings.com or (717) 396-6354

Media: Jennifer Johnson, jenniferjohnson@armstrongceilings.com or (866) 321-6677

7203e016-c357-49b5-8b5c-9bb3cc2853a8.jpg

Related content
13 Feb - 
Armstrong World Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and..
01 Feb - 
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opport..
22 Jan - 
Armstrong World Industries to Acquire Architectural Com..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20 Feb AWI
Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019
13 Feb AWI
Armstrong World Industries to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results February 25
01 Feb EXEL
Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Exelixis, Varian Medical, DXC Technology, Bridgepoint Education, Armstrong World Industries, and Immunomedics — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth
22 Jan AWI
Armstrong World Industries to Acquire Architectural Components Group, Inc.
07 Dec AWI
European Commission Approves Proposed Sale of Armstrong World Industries EMEA and Pacific Rim Business to Knauf International
06 Nov AWI
Armstrong World Industries Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend
02 Nov APC
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Armstrong World Industries, Anadarko Petroleum, Nabors Industries, Hibbett Sports, Cal-Maine Foods, and MGM Resorts International — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
01 Nov AWI
Armstrong World Industries to Webcast Investor Day Presentation Live on November 7, 2018
30 Oct AWI
Armstrong World Industries Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
17 Oct AWI
Armstrong World Industries to Report Third Quarter 2018 Results October 30

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Mustang Bio and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Enter into Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Oncolytic Virus (C134) to Treat Glioblastoma Multiforme
2
ACETO Announces Proposed Sale of its Chemicals Business Assets to New Mountain Capital for $338 million
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) and Encourages HIIQ Investors to Contact the Firm
4
CytoDyn to Hold Investment Community Conference Call on February 25, 2019
5
Archrock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance

Related stock quotes

Armstrong World Industri.. 69.98 0.4% Stock price increasing

Latest news

00:17
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc. – MAXR
20 Feb
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Vale S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
20 Feb
VAALCO Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
20 Feb
SP Plus Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
20 Feb
Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019
20 Feb
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. to Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders
20 Feb
Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend
20 Feb
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)
20 Feb
MERGER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. - MXWL

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 February 2019 00:38:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-21 01:38:31 - 2019-02-21 00:38:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY