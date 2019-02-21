21/02/2019 19:27:25

Aziel Corporation Acquires Ideal Adjusting

Combination of industry leaders will further enhance quality service of daily and catastrophe claims nationwide

Sugar Land, TX, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aziel Corporation, a national service provider of insurance catastrophe claims management services, has acquired Ideal Adjusting, Inc.  Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ideal Adjusting is a regional leader in the daily claims industry and will now expand the daily claims side into a national service provider.

Aziel Corporation

Based in San Antonio and League City, TX, Aziel Corporation first acquired Hill Country Claims Management last year.  HCCM was founded in 2002 and managed catastrophe related claims throughout the United States and worked every major hurricane, ice storm, hail, flood and wind storm.

Clyde Veltmann, Chairman and the founder of both Aziel Corporation and Hill Country Claims Management, stated, “We were looking for an opportunity to acquire a top-notch daily claims company.  This acquisition absolutely had to have an impeccable reputation of quality, respectability and efficiency.  Rocky Golem with StoneRidge Advisors made the introductions and thanks to him, we found the perfect daily claims company.  We are just absolutely thrilled having Ideal aboard.  We have now provided Ideal with the adjuster base and support we will need to take their daily claims service to a national level.  In turn, Ideal adds to our current national catastrophe service capabilities.”  Clyde also stated that he was “astounded with the consistent client performance ratings Ideal has achieved from its clients.  The turnaround time, accuracy and quality are off the charts and will help us in the catastrophe claims industry as well.  Both Aziel and Ideal have a proud tradition of efficiently and effectively managing insurance property claims.  The combination of our excellent professionals and services will make a substantial impact on our mutual goal of achieving the expeditious restoration of insured losses to those who have been impacted with a property or casualty loss.”

David Bryant - President of Aziel: “I am very excited about the addition of the Ideal Adjusting team to the Aziel Corporation’s team. This acquisition will help further bolster our already large pool of adjusters, open our capabilities to handle more daily claims as well as catastrophe claims, and also extends our coverage area on daily claims immensely. The future is looking very bright indeed.”

Ideal Adjusting, Inc.

Ideal Adjusting Inc. has specialized in daily insurance property claims for the past 16 years in several states in and around Texas. They proved themselves through handling claims in hard to cover areas and also being able to address claim volume increases with major weather events. 

Ken Phillips, President of Ideal Adjusting Inc., said, “We established long term relationships with our clients, and we continue to cover new areas as our clients expand coverage to other states.  All claims are reviewed by management, which has developed the consistency in a high-quality product for the carriers. Partnering with Aziel Corporation will provide a benefit to both companies by offering catastrophe expertise combined with a solid history of daily claims handling.”

Gary Webster, Vice President of Ideal, says, “Both Aziel and Ideal Adjusting have the common goal of improving the product we already have, while building a stronger infrastructure to better service our existing clients.  Improving our product is important for us in maintaining the long-lasting relationships that have been developed over the years.  In partnering with The Aziel Corporation, we feel this has been accomplished and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship that will be beneficial for both our clients and employees.”     

https://idealadjusting.com/

We all want to thank the following for their hard work.

Rocky Golem of StoneRidge Advisors LLC served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Aziel & Ideal on the transaction. 

Will Echols of Weatherby Echols Law Group provided M & A Legal services for Aziel Corporation.

Reece Rondon of Hall Maines Lugrin provided M & A Legal services for Ideal Adjusting.

Contacts

David Bryant

President – Aziel Corporation

david@azielcorporation.com

www.azielcorporation.com

5a65f1c1e389a50004dddbc5_1.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
00:39
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
17
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
08:30
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
16
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
16
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, IMMU and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALKS, GSM, ASTE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Latest news

20:34
Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend
20:34
Liberty Property Trust Increases Dividend
20:32
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amdocs Limited - DOX
20:30
Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Date
20:22
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Wirecard AG – WCAGY- WRCDF
20:15
Correction: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Mowi (21/19)
20:15
Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend and Confirms First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
20:13
Exactus to Attend 15th Annual PDS Super Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 February 2019 20:50:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-21 21:50:49 - 2019-02-21 20:50:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY