Aziel Corporation Acquires Ideal Adjusting

Combination of industry leaders will further enhance quality service of daily and catastrophe claims nationwide

Sugar Land, TX, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Aziel Corporation, a national service provider of insurance catastrophe claims management services, has acquired Ideal Adjusting, Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Ideal Adjusting is a regional leader in the daily claims industry and will now expand the daily claims side into a national service provider.

Aziel Corporation

Based in San Antonio and League City, TX, Aziel Corporation first acquired Hill Country Claims Management last year. HCCM was founded in 2002 and managed catastrophe related claims throughout the United States and worked every major hurricane, ice storm, hail, flood and wind storm.

Clyde Veltmann, Chairman and the founder of both Aziel Corporation and Hill Country Claims Management, stated, “We were looking for an opportunity to acquire a top-notch daily claims company. This acquisition absolutely had to have an impeccable reputation of quality, respectability and efficiency. Rocky Golem with StoneRidge Advisors made the introductions and thanks to him, we found the perfect daily claims company. We are just absolutely thrilled having Ideal aboard. We have now provided Ideal with the adjuster base and support we will need to take their daily claims service to a national level. In turn, Ideal adds to our current national catastrophe service capabilities.” Clyde also stated that he was “astounded with the consistent client performance ratings Ideal has achieved from its clients. The turnaround time, accuracy and quality are off the charts and will help us in the catastrophe claims industry as well. Both Aziel and Ideal have a proud tradition of efficiently and effectively managing insurance property claims. The combination of our excellent professionals and services will make a substantial impact on our mutual goal of achieving the expeditious restoration of insured losses to those who have been impacted with a property or casualty loss.”

David Bryant - President of Aziel: “I am very excited about the addition of the Ideal Adjusting team to the Aziel Corporation’s team. This acquisition will help further bolster our already large pool of adjusters, open our capabilities to handle more daily claims as well as catastrophe claims, and also extends our coverage area on daily claims immensely. The future is looking very bright indeed.”

Ideal Adjusting, Inc.

Ideal Adjusting Inc. has specialized in daily insurance property claims for the past 16 years in several states in and around Texas. They proved themselves through handling claims in hard to cover areas and also being able to address claim volume increases with major weather events.

Ken Phillips, President of Ideal Adjusting Inc., said, “We established long term relationships with our clients, and we continue to cover new areas as our clients expand coverage to other states. All claims are reviewed by management, which has developed the consistency in a high-quality product for the carriers. Partnering with Aziel Corporation will provide a benefit to both companies by offering catastrophe expertise combined with a solid history of daily claims handling.”

Gary Webster, Vice President of Ideal, says, “Both Aziel and Ideal Adjusting have the common goal of improving the product we already have, while building a stronger infrastructure to better service our existing clients. Improving our product is important for us in maintaining the long-lasting relationships that have been developed over the years. In partnering with The Aziel Corporation, we feel this has been accomplished and we look forward to a long-lasting relationship that will be beneficial for both our clients and employees.”

https://idealadjusting.com/

We all want to thank the following for their hard work.

Rocky Golem of StoneRidge Advisors LLC served as the exclusive strategic and financial advisor to Aziel & Ideal on the transaction.

Will Echols of Weatherby Echols Law Group provided M & A Legal services for Aziel Corporation.

Reece Rondon of Hall Maines Lugrin provided M & A Legal services for Ideal Adjusting.

Contacts

David Bryant

President – Aziel Corporation

david@azielcorporation.com

www.azielcorporation.com