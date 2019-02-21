21/02/2019 00:45:00

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALKS, GSM, ASTE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQGS: ALKS)

Class Period: February 17, 2017 - November 1, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/alkermes-plc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Alkermes plc made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA had advised Alkermes to follow a certain protocol in connection with its New Drug Application submission for its drug ALKS 5461; (2) Alkermes had failed to follow that protocol; (3) consequently, an FDA advisory committee voted 21 to 2 against the approval of ALKS 5461; and (4) as a result, Alkermes’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Alkermes plc class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM)

Class Period: August 21, 2018 - November 26, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 25, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/ferroglobe-plc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Ferroglobe PLC made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) there was excess supply of the Company’s products; (2) demand for the Company’s products was declining; (3) as a result, the pricing of the Company’s products would be materially impacted; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Ferroglobe PLC class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 - October 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/astec-industries-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Astec’s business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company’s pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Astec stock was artificially inflated to a high of nearly $70 per share during the Class Period. 

To learn more about the Astec Industries, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQGS: MHLD)

Class Period: March 4, 2014 - November 9, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 12, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/maiden-holdings-ltd-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, defendants misrepresented the quality and nature of Maiden’s underwriting and risk management policies and practices and the risks of its reinsurance portfolio. In particular, defendants misleadingly claimed that they were subjecting AmTrust’s insurance portfolio to robust analysis and cross-checks to ensure that the Company had appropriately priced the risk of reinsuring AmTrust’s insurance portfolio. In truth, the Company had failed to employ sufficient underwriting and risk management protocols and had largely abdicated its responsibility to ensure that its AmTrust Reinsurance segment priced policies commensurate with the risk assumed by the Company.

To learn more about the Maiden Holdings, Ltd. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

