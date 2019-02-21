Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for The Goldman Sachs Group, Motorola Solutions, Aquantia, Monroe Capital, Brookfield Asset Management, and MEDIFAST INC — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI), Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ), Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC), Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM), and MEDIFAST INC (NYSE:MED), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI), Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ), Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC), Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM), and MEDIFAST INC (NYSE:MED) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 19th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. (GS) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Goldman Sachs Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, The Goldman Sachs Group reported revenue of $8,646.00MM vs $8,326.00MM (up 3.84%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.35 vs $5.09 (up 24.75%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, The Goldman Sachs Group reported revenue of $32,073.00MM vs $30,608.00MM (up 4.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $9.12 vs $16.53 (down 44.83%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 16th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Based on 5 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.88. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $6.95. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $26.40 and is expected to report on January 15th, 2020.

MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC. (MSI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Motorola Solutions' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Motorola Solutions reported revenue of $2,253.00MM vs $1,957.00MM (up 15.13%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.59 vs -$3.52. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Motorola Solutions reported revenue of $7,343.00MM vs $6,380.00MM (up 15.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.95 vs -$0.95. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 2nd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.18 and is expected to report on February 6th, 2020.

AQUANTIA CORP. (AQ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aquantia's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Aquantia reported revenue of $32.90MM vs $26.72MM (up 23.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.06 vs -$0.21. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Aquantia reported revenue of $103.37MM vs $86.68MM (up 19.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.59 vs -$0.10. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.04. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.49 and is expected to report on February 11th, 2020.

MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION (MRCC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Monroe Capital's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Monroe Capital reported revenue of $13.78MM vs $13.47MM (up 2.30%) and basic earnings per share -$0.05 vs $0.31. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Monroe Capital reported revenue of $51.11MM vs $45.02MM (up 13.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.65 vs $1.68 (down 61.31%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.47 and is expected to report on March 5th, 2019.

BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC (BAM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Brookfield Asset Management's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Brookfield Asset Management reported revenue of $14,858.00MM vs $12,276.00MM (up 21.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.11 vs $0.20 (down 45.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Brookfield Asset Management reported revenue of $40,786.00MM vs $24,411.00MM (up 67.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.37 vs $1.58 (down 13.29%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 9th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019.

MEDIFAST INC (MED) REPORT OVERVIEW

MEDIFAST INC's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, MEDIFAST INC reported revenue of $139.24MM vs $77.21MM (up 80.35%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.15 vs $0.56 (up 105.36%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, MEDIFAST INC reported revenue of $301.56MM vs $274.53MM (up 9.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.32 vs $1.51 (up 53.64%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.85 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

