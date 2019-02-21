21/02/2019 22:05:00

CVR Partners Files Form 10-K Annual Report For Fiscal Year Ended Dec. 31, 2018

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN), a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) fertilizer products, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2018, with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual report on Form 10-K is available free of charge through the Investor Relations link on the CVR Partners website at www.CVRPartners.com. Unitholders may also receive a hard copy of the annual report on Form 10-K, which includes complete audited financial statements, free of charge upon request. Please send requests to the following address:

CVR Partners, LP

Attn: Investor Services

2277 Plaza Drive, Suite 500

Sugar Land, Texas 77479

About CVR Partners, LP

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR Partners, LP is a Delaware limited partnership focused on the production, marketing and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer products. It primarily produces urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) and ammonia, which are predominantly used by farmers to improve the yield and quality of their crops. CVR Partners’ Coffeyville, Kansas, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,300 ton-per-day ammonia unit, a 3,000 ton-per-day UAN unit and a dual-train gasifier complex having a capacity of 89 million standard cubic feet per day of hydrogen. CVR Partners’ East Dubuque, Illinois, nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 1,100 ton-per-day UAN unit.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact:                                           

Jay Finks

CVR Partners, LP                                                        

(281) 207-3588                                                          

InvestorRelations@CVRPartners.com          

Media Relations:

Brandee Stephens                  

CVR Partners, LP

(281) 207-3516

MediaRelations@CVRPartners.com

