Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The J. M. Smucker, West Pharmaceutical Services, Franklin Electric Co., Accenture, LiveXLive Media, and Otter Tail — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST), Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE), Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN), LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX), and Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research examine The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST), Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE), Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN), LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX), and Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

All information in this release was accessed February 19th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

THE J. M. SMUCKER COMPANY (SJM) REPORT OVERVIEW

The J. M. Smucker's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, The J. M. Smucker reported revenue of $2,021.50MM vs $1,923.60MM (up 5.09%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.66 vs $1.71 (down 2.92%). For the twelve months ended April 30th, 2018 vs April 30th, 2017, The J. M. Smucker reported revenue of $7,357.10MM vs $7,392.30MM (down 0.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $11.79 vs $5.11 (up 130.72%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.35 and is expected to report on June 6th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC. (WST) REPORT OVERVIEW

West Pharmaceutical Services' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, West Pharmaceutical Services reported revenue of $422.50MM vs $415.60MM (up 1.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.70 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, West Pharmaceutical Services reported revenue of $1,717.40MM vs $1,599.10MM (up 7.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.80 vs $2.04 (up 37.25%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.31 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. (FELE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Franklin Electric Co.'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Franklin Electric Co. reported revenue of $341.87MM vs $311.11MM (up 9.88%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.64 vs $0.52 (up 23.08%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Franklin Electric Co. reported revenue of $1,124.91MM vs $949.86MM (up 18.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.67 vs $1.67 (unchanged). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.65 and is expected to report on February 18th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

ACCENTURE PLC (ACN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Accenture's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended November 30th, 2018 vs November 30th, 2017, Accenture reported revenue of $10,605.55MM vs $9,884.31MM (up 7.30%) and basic earnings per share $2.00 vs $1.82 (up 9.89%). For the twelve months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Accenture reported revenue of $41,603.43MM vs $36,765.48MM (up 13.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $6.46 vs $5.56 (up 16.19%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending February 28th, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.58. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $7.84 and is expected to report on September 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

LIVEXLIVE MEDIA, INC. (LIVX) REPORT OVERVIEW

LiveXLive Media's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, LiveXLive Media reported revenue of $8.96MM vs $0.00MM and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs -$0.19. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, LiveXLive Media reported revenue of $7.20MM vs $0.23MM (up 3,097.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.59 vs -$0.44. Analysts expect earnings to be released on July 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.08 and is expected to report on July 5th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

OTTER TAIL CORPORATION (OTTR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Otter Tail's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Otter Tail reported revenue of $227.66MM vs $216.46MM (up 5.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.59 vs $0.45 (up 31.11%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Otter Tail reported revenue of $849.35MM vs $803.54MM (up 5.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.84 vs $1.62 (up 13.58%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

-----------------------------------------

