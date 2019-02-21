21/02/2019 15:06:48

DivaCup set to challenge the period status quo with new integrated marketing campaign

Kitchener, ON, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diva International Inc. (Diva) is continuing to break the stigma on periods by launching a new North American campaign, dubbed Inner Revolution. To create more positive conversations around periods and to raise awareness about alternative menstrual products, Diva teamed up with TAXI Vancouver for a brand overhaul that would cut through period standards and clichés and encourage people to “join the Inner Revolution.” The advertising campaign kicks-off with a Times Square takeover on Monday, February 25, followed by TV, print, out of home, radio, social and digital ads across North America.

As a Certified B corporation, Diva has been a leader in the reusable menstrual care category for over 15 years with its revolutionary, bell-shaped menstrual cup – the DivaCup. A homegrown business founded by a mother and daughter team, the DivaCup has had a loyal base of followers from the beginning, but needed to amplify its message to a wider audience. Eco-friendly, reusable and wearable for up to 12 hours, the DivaCup is the Inner Revolution people need, as the average person will use over 11,000 disposable, one-time-use menstrual products in their lifetime.

“We’ve always believed in championing sustainable options for a better period experience. Our brand was created to provide a revolutionary product that would start authentic conversations and help to dispel period stigma,” says Carinne Chambers-Saini, CEO and Co-Founder of Diva. “TAXI took our core values and created a campaign that embodies the spirit of what the DivaCup represents. We are so proud to be sharing the message of the ‘Inner Revolution’ and can’t wait to see the energy it creates!”

In conjunction with the campaign launch, Diva has evolved its packaging and kept elements of the iconic design, including the colours, script, name and the window to showcase the product to the curious. Starting mid-March, this new contemporary look and feel will be incorporated at retail and online. The packaging design uses materials that are 100 per cent recyclable.

About Diva International Inc.

Diva International Inc., maker of the DivaCup, revolutionized the international menstrual care industry in 2003 by being the first-to-market menstrual cup brand, making it a category leader. The DivaCup is the eco-friendly, cost effectiveand leak-free way to experience total period comfort. DivaCup’s mission is to champion period enlightenment by creating a better period experience for everyone. In addition to product innovation, Diva works to invest knowledge, time and resources in educational, community and international organizations that offer healthcare, empowerment and menstrual health education around the world.

Attachment

Sophie Zivku

Diva International Inc.

519-896-8100 ext. 206

sophie@divacup.com

Virginia Shay

Diva International Inc.

519-896-8100 ext. 233

vshay@divacup.com

Emily Kozniuk

TAXI Vancouver

604-290-7532

emily.kozniuk@taxi.ca

The new DivaCup packaging.

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
00:39
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
16
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
16
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
08:30
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, IMMU and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALKS, GSM, ASTE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, W, SVXY and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Latest news

15:19
AT&T, OneLife Technologies Announce the First LTE-M Certified Medical and Health Data Wearable
15:10
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Immune Design Corp. to Merck & Co., Inc. for $5.85 Per Share is Fair to Shareholders
15:06
DivaCup set to challenge the period status quo with new integrated marketing campaign
15:05
Form 8.3 - Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
15:00
Seed CX Reports Digital Asset Trade Execution Costs Among the Lowest in the Industry Within First Quarter of Launch
15:00
Canada Jetlines Named to the 2019 TSX Venture 50 List of Companies
14:58
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta Announces Preliminary 2018 Year-end Financial Results
14:56
TRANSFER OF WARRANTS AND CERTIFICATES TO THE EXTENDED TRADING MARKET SEGMENT
14:51
LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 February 2019 15:39:19
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-21 16:39:19 - 2019-02-21 15:39:19 - 1000 - Website: OKAY