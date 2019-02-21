21/02/2019 11:15:00

Edge Therapeutics Announces Full Year 2018 Financial Results

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDGE) today announced financial results for the full-year ended December 31, 2018.

Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $34.6 million at December 31, 2018, compared to $88.1 million at December 31, 2017. The decrease was due to repayment of debt and to increased funding of operations, which mainly consisted of research and development activities and general and administrative expenses offset by proceeds from exercise of stock options.

Operating Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses decreased to $16.1 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 from $34.3 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in external expenses for the clinical studies and R&D internal department costs resulting from the previously announced discontinuance of the clinical studies and reduction in force. General and administrative (G&A) expenses decreased to $14.3 million in the year ended December 31, 2018 from $17.7 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease was due primarily to decreases in personnel costs, facilities, travel, marketing, legal and professional fees. Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2018 included restructuring expenses of $9.9 million related to the previously announced discontinuance of the NEWTON 2 study, and an equipment impairment charge of $2.8 million.

Net Loss: Net loss for the full-year 2018 was $40.9 million, or $1.31 per share, including the restructuring and impairment charges. Net loss for the full-year 2017 was $50.9 million, or $1.67 per share.

Pending Merger with PDS Biotechnology

In November 2018, Edge and PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a privately-held, clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company, announced that their respective boards of directors had approved a definitive merger agreement. The merger is expected to create a combined company with a growing pipeline of next generation cancer immunotherapies based on the proprietary, multi-functional Versamune® technology platform. The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019, subject to the approval of the stockholders of Edge, as well as other customary closing conditions.

Edge has scheduled a special stockholders meeting on March 14, 2019 for Edge stockholders to vote on the merger and related matters. For details on the proposed merger and the other matters to be considered at the special stockholder meeting, please see the Registration Statement on Form S-4 that was filed with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 25, 2019. 

Dismissal of Class Action Civil Litigation

On April 23, 2018, a purported securities class action complaint was filed against Edge, Brian Leuthner (Edge’s President and Chief Executive Officer) and Andrew Saik (Edge’s Chief Financial Officer) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, captioned Sanfilippo v. Edge Therapeutics, Inc., Case No. 2:18-cv-8236. On December 7, 2018, the court appointed lead plaintiffs for the putative class and appointed a law firm as lead counsel for the putative class. On February 14, 2019, lead plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the action, without prejudice, as to all defendants.

About Edge Therapeutics, Inc.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that seeks to discover, develop and commercialize novel therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms for the management of serious medical conditions. For additional information about Edge, please visit www.edgetherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of representatives of Edge Therapeutics, Inc. related thereto that are not historical in nature contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Edge’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," “seeks,” "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Edge’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various risk factors (many of which are beyond Edge's control) as described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Edge’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additional Information about the Merger and Where to Find It

In connection with the pending merger with PDS Biotechnology Corporation, Edge has filed relevant materials with the SEC, including a registration statement on Form S-4 that contains a proxy statement/prospectus. Investors may obtain the proxy statement/prospectus, as well as other filings containing information about Edge, free of charge, from the SEC's Web site (www.sec.gov).  In addition, investors and securityholders may obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Edge by directing a written request to: Edge Therapeutics, Inc. 300 Connell Drive #4000, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922, Attention: Corporate Secretary or delivered via e-mail to investors@edgetherapeutics.com. Investors and securityholders are urged to read the proxy statement, prospectus and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the merger.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Participants in the Solicitation

Edge and PDS Biotechnology Corporation and their respective directors and executive officers and certain of their other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Edge in connection with the proposed transaction. Information regarding the special interests of these directors and executive officers in the merger will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus referred to above. Additional information regarding the directors and executive officers of Edge is also included in Edge Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC on the date hereof. These documents are available free of charge from the sources indicated above.

EDGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

 Year Ended December 31,
 2018 2017
Operating expenses:   
Research and development expenses$16,068,769 $34,311,650
General and administrative expenses 14,291,008  17,654,970
Restructuring expenses 9,914,209  
Impairment charges 2,822,581  
Total operating expenses 43,096,567  51,966,620
Loss from operations (43,096,567)  (51,966,620)
Other income (expense):     
Interest income 871,879  700,903
Interest expense (1,425,255)  (2,180,143)
Loss before income taxes (43,649,943)  (53,445,860)
Benefit for income taxes 2,781,937  2,586,057
Net loss and comprehensive loss$(40,868,006) $(50,859,803)
Loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic and diluted$(1.31) $(1.67)
Weighted average common shares outstanding basic and diluted 31,242,176  30,393,952

EDGE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Balance Sheets

 December 31,

2018

 December 31,

2017

ASSETS   
Current assets:   
Cash and cash equivalents$34,645,549 $8,067,647
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,005,589  986,680
Total current assets 35,651,138  89,054,327
Property and equipment, net 26,952  3,423,880
Other assets 142,870  142,870
Total assets$36,220,960 $92,621,077
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
LIABILITIES     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable$399,447 $4,369,133
Accrued expenses 419,119  5,422,205
Restructuring reserve 5,563,186  -
Short term debt   3,075,421
Total current liabilities 6,381,752  12,866,759
Noncurrent liability:     
Long term debt   17,382,907
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     
Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and 2017, zero outstanding   
Common stock, $0.00033 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017,31,449,989 shares and 30,869,205 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 10,591  10,400
Additional paid-in capital 222,644,982  214,309,370
Accumulated deficit (192,816,365)  (151,948,359)
Total stockholders' equity 29,839,208  62,371,411
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$36,220,960 $92,621,077

Contact:

Edge Therapeutics, Inc.

Tel: 1-800-208-EDGE (3343)

Email: ir@edgetherapeutics.com

Edge Logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
00:39
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
16
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
16
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
2
Mustang Bio and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Enter into Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Oncolytic Virus (C134) to Treat Glioblastoma Multiforme
3
CV Sciences’ PlusCBD Oil™ Gold Softgels Named “Top Pick” by ConsumerLab.com
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, IMMU and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Latest news

11:39
RANE to Exhibit at the 2019 GARP Risk Convention
11:30
Talend to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
11:30
Gold Standard’s Jasperoid Wash Emerging as 4th Large, Shallow Oxide Gold Deposit at Railroad-Pinion Project
11:30
Xunlei Limited Schedules 2018 Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Earnings Release on March 7, 2019
11:30
AppYea, Inc. Engages Smalltell, a Social Commerce and Design Company
11:17
Net Asset Value(s)
11:17
Net Asset Value(s)
11:16
Net Asset Value(s)
11:15
Edge Therapeutics Announces Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 February 2019 11:55:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-21 12:55:31 - 2019-02-21 11:55:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY