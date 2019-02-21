21/02/2019 13:16:41

Endeavour Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

  

ENDEAVOUR APPOINTS NEW

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

View News Release in PDF

Abidjan, February 21, 2019 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV OTCQX: EDVMF) ("Endeavour") announces the appointment of Mark Morcombe as Chief Operating Officer, with effect from May 6, 2019. He will take over from Jeremy Langford who will be leaving Endeavour on February 28, 2019.

Mr. Morcombe has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry with extensive expertise in leading cost and productivity initiatives. Prior to joining Endeavour, Mark was Chief Operating Officer of Centamin Plc and has previously held senior roles at several Africa-focused mining groups, including Acacia Mining, AngloGold Ashanti and Gold Fields.

Sébastien de Montessus,

President and CEO of Endeavour Mining, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Mark to Endeavour as he has a strong operating track record, notably with Tier 1 African mines.

We would like to thank Jeremy for his contribution to Endeavour, notably for leading the design and build of most of our operating assets, and for training and assembling a core construction team. He has played a key role in successfully building Houndé and de-risking the Ity CIL construction with its main milestones now complete and wet commissioning underway. As our near-term construction focus is expected to shift from large builds to asset optimizations, which marks the end of several years of large capital-intensive project builds, we support Jeremy's decision to pursue other opportunities and wish him success."

ABOUT MARK MORCOMBE

Mr. Morcombe has more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry with extensive expertise in leading safety, environment, mine planning, cost and productivity initiatives. Prior to joining Endeavour, Mark was Chief Operating Officer of Centamin Plc, operator of the Sukari Mine in Egypt, since joining in January 2018. Before this, he held the same role at Acacia Mining, which operates three mines in Tanzania. From late 2010 to April 2016 he held several senior roles at AngloGold Ashanti, including Senior Vice President, Planning and Business Development, followed by more than three years as SVP Ghana, leading the Obuasi gold mine turnaround project.

He holds a degree in Mining Engineering from the Western Australian School of Mines.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 011 2719

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com

Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.

Endeavour operates 4 mines across Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity) and Burkina Faso (Houndé, Karma) which are expected to produce 615-695koz in 2019 at an AISC of $760-810/oz. 

For more information, please visit

www.endeavourmining.com

.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK  

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business. AISC, all-in sustaining costs at the mine level, cash costs, operating EBITDA, all-in sustaining margin, free cash flow, net free cash flow, free cash flow per share, net debt, and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS, further discussed in the section Non-GAAP Measures in the most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis.

Attachment

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
00:39
CHEMM
Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
16
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
16
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
08:30
VELO
Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, IMMU and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALKS, GSM, ASTE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, W, SVXY and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Latest news

15:36
Lition Launches Testnet for World’s First Public-Private Deletable Blockchain
15:33
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Announces Launch and Location of New Scientific Precision Pharmacotherapy Research & Development Institute
15:33
Net Asset Value(s)
15:32
CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Bel Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
15:31
Zutec Holding AB appoints Mangold Fondkommission AB as Liquidity Provider (55/19)
15:30
Windstream completes broadband speed upgrades ahead of schedule
15:30
Mapi Pharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Long Acting Glatiramer Acetate (GA Depot) for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis and New Treatments for MS
15:27
CORRECTION - GSRX Industries Investor Webinar on February 21 to Provide Update on Recent Developments
15:19
AT&T, OneLife Technologies Announce the First LTE-M Certified Medical and Health Data Wearable

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 February 2019 15:54:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-21 16:54:34 - 2019-02-21 15:54:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY