Exactus to Attend 15th Annual PDS Super Conference

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus Inc. (OTCQB: EXDI), a healthcare company pursuing opportunities in Hemp derived, Cannabidiol (CBD) products and point of care diagnostics, announced the Company will attend the 15th Annual PDS Super Conference in Orlando Florida. The conference is being held February 21st-23rd.

Pharmacy Development Services (PDS) was founded over two decades ago with the stated objective to improve the independent pharmacy industry through innovation and technology, and to help pharmacy owners achieve greater profitability. 

Philip Young, CEO of Exactus said, “The 15th Annual PDS Super Conference is the perfect venue for Exactus to introduce itself to an expansive group of decision makers as we look to build out our healthcare practitioner distribution network. PDS allows us to interact with over 2,000 of the smartest pharmacies in the nation and the best experts in business.” 

For information about our products and availability please call 804-205-5036 or email, ir@exactusinc.com.

About Exactus:

Exactus, Inc., is a healthcare company pursuing opportunities in two distinct business segments, Hemp derived, Cannabidiol, which is more commonly referred to as CBD. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis, defined by the federal government as having THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) content of 0.3 percent or less. That amount has not been shown to make a person feel "high." THC is the psychoactive compound found in cannabis. The company is also developing point of care diagnostics. For more information about Exactus: www.exactusinc.com.

