21/02/2019 07:00:00

FY19 Interim Results - Investor Conference Call

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - FY19 Interim Results - Investor Conference Call

PR Newswire

London, February 21

AIM and Media Release 

21 February 2019

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

FY19 Interim Results - Investor and Shareholder Conference Call

African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is scheduled to release its FY19 Interim Results on Monday, 25 February 2019.  Base Resources’ Managing Director, Tim Carstens, and CFO, Kevin Balloch, will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss the results with investors and shareholders that day. 

Asia Pacific conference call

Date: Monday 25 February 2019

Time: 08:00am AWST / 11.00am AEDT

Conference ID: 152722

Telephone dial in details:

Australia Toll Free:      1 800 558 698    Hong Kong:  800 966 806         Malaysia:   1800 816 294

New Zealand Toll Free: 0800 453 055       Japan:           0053 116 1281       Singapore: 800 101 2785

China Wide:              4001 200 659                                                                                            

Europe conference call

Date: Monday 25 February 2019

Time: 9.30am GMT

Conference ID: 465521

Telephone dial in details:

United Kingdom:   0800 051 8245         Ireland:       1800 948 625       UAE:       8000 3570 2705

Belgium:             0800 72 111                Italy:             800 793 500           USA:         (855) 881 1339

Sweden:             020 791 959                Norway:        800 69 950             Canada:   1855 8811 339

France:               0800 913 848              Switzerland:  0800 820 030

Germany:           0800 182 7617            South Africa: 0800 999 976                                           

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager - Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au 

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance.  The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar.  Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company.  Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE

Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road

West Perth, Western Australia, 6005

Email:  info@baseresources.com.au

Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400

Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR

RFC Ambrian Limited

Andrew Thomson / Stephen Allen

Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

 

Related content
07 Feb - 
Notice of Significant Shareholder
01 Feb - 
Presentation - Arlington Pre-daba
23 Jan - 
Updated Ranobe Deposit Mineral Resources
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

07:00 E:BSE
FY19 Interim Results - Investor Conference Call
07 Feb E:BSE
Notice of Significant Shareholder
01 Feb E:BSE
Presentation - Arlington Pre-daba
23 Jan E:BSE
Updated Ranobe Deposit Mineral Resources
22 Jan E:BSE
Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder
17 Jan E:BSE
Quarterly Activities Report December 2018
11 Jan E:BSE
Notice of change of Substantial Shareholder
02 Jan E:BSE
Lapse of unexercised options
11 Dec E:BSE
Notice of Substantial Shareholder
06 Dec E:BSE
Vanga Prospecting License Granted

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Mustang Bio and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Enter into Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Oncolytic Virus (C134) to Treat Glioblastoma Multiforme
2
VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
3
PotBotics: Bringing Big Data to Medical Cannabis -- CFN Media
4
CV Sciences’ PlusCBD Oil™ Gold Softgels Named “Top Pick” by ConsumerLab.com
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Related stock quotes

Base Resources Limited O.. 13.76 -5.4% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

07:15
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Debt Refinancing at low rates and £50 million extension
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
Total Voting Rights
07:00
Net Asset Value(s)
07:00
FY19 Interim Results - Investor Conference Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 February 2019 07:46:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-21 08:46:09 - 2019-02-21 07:46:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY