FY19 Interim Results - Investor Conference Call

AIM and Media Release 21 February 2019 BASE RESOURCES LIMITED FY19 Interim Results - Investor and Shareholder Conference Call African mineral sands producer, Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources) is scheduled to release its FY19 Interim Results on Monday, 25 February 2019. Base Resources’ Managing Director, Tim Carstens, and CFO, Kevin Balloch, will host two investor and shareholder conference calls to discuss the results with investors and shareholders that day. Asia Pacific conference call Date: Monday 25 February 2019 Time: 08:00am AWST / 11.00am AEDT Conference ID: 152722 Telephone dial in details: Australia Toll Free: 1 800 558 698 Hong Kong: 800 966 806 Malaysia: 1800 816 294 New Zealand Toll Free: 0800 453 055 Japan: 0053 116 1281 Singapore: 800 101 2785 China Wide: 4001 200 659 Europe conference call

Date: Monday 25 February 2019

Time: 9.30am GMT

Conference ID: 465521

Telephone dial in details:

United Kingdom: 0800 051 8245 Ireland: 1800 948 625 UAE: 8000 3570 2705

Belgium: 0800 72 111 Italy: 800 793 500 USA: (855) 881 1339

Sweden: 020 791 959 Norway: 800 69 950 Canada: 1855 8811 339

France: 0800 913 848 Switzerland: 0800 820 030

Germany: 0800 182 7617 South Africa: 0800 999 976

