GSRX Industries Inc. Signs Lease for Pure and Natural Retail Location in Nashville

Pure and Natural Retail Locations are Brick-and-Mortar Counterparts of

GetPureAndNatural.com

DORADO, Puerto Rico, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX) (“GSRX” or, the “Company”) announced today that the Company has leased retail space for a new Pure and Natural store location in Nashville. Pure and Natural retail locations are the brick-and-mortar extensions of the Company’s eCommerce platform GetPureAndNatural.com , and feature the Company’s own brand of pure, full-spectrum Hemp-based non-THC CBD products that are naturally certified organic. Each Pure and Natural location carries a broad range of pharmaceutical grade CBD products, including health, wellness, skin care and pet products.

Pure and Natural’s first Nashville retail store will be located at 2305 West End Ave, across the street from Vanderbilt University, and in the very heart of the city’s busy medical district. There are numerous medical practices located nearby, and four hospitals (St. Thomas Midtown, TriStar Centennial, Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Monroe Children’s) within a 2-mile radius of the new location. The Company anticipates opening the store in the 2nd quarter of this year.

The first Pure and Natural retail location is in a kiosk at Governor’s Square Mall, just north of Nashville in Clarksville, TN, and a second location, a storefront in the Austin suburb of Lakeway, is currently under construction and expected to open in May.

A wide range of Pure and Natural CBD products are available at each location, including CBD Softgels , which are also available with Melatonin for sleep, and an anti-inflammatory Curcumin formula; CBD Energy Drink Packets ; CBD Oil Tinctures ; CBD Salve ; CBD Vape Pens and CBD Pet Products .

In establishing Pure and Natural retail locations, GSRX further expands the Company’s presence in the fast-growing hemp industry which, according to Hemp Business Journal, logged sales of $190 million in hemp-derived CBD products during 2017. The publication projects hemp-derived CBD consumer sales of $646 million annually by 2022. ( Hemp Business Journal )

About Pure and Natural All Pure and Natural CBD products are held to GSRX’s high growing and manufacturing standards, and are brought to market following a seven-step process, beginning with organic farming in Colorado, through proprietary extraction and solids separation, distillation and refining, then rigorous in-house laboratory testing and certification in order to deliver what we consider to be the purest and most natural CBD products on the market today. Manufactured in an FDA-certified GMP facility, Pure and Natural CBD products contain only full spectrum oils, extracted using either supercritical CO2 or food grade ethanol, and are made using proprietary nanoemulsion technology, which gives Pure and Natural CBD products a higher bioavailability than that of standard products.

About GSRX Industries Inc. GSRX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: GSRX), through its subsidiaries, is in the business of acquiring, developing and operating retail cannabis dispensaries, and is in the process of expanding its business to include the cultivation, extraction, manufacture and delivery of cannabis and cannabinoid products. Currently, GSRX operates five cannabis dispensaries in Puerto Rico under the name Green Spirit RX, one dispensary in California under the name The Green Room, and has five additional pre-qualified locations in Puerto Rico, all of which are in various phases of development and construction. GSRX also owns and operates the e-commerce site GetPureAndNatural.com, which offers a broad range of pharmaceutical grade CBD products.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements include statements regarding our expectations, hopes, beliefs or intentions regarding the future, including but not limited to statements regarding our market, strategy, competition, development plans (including acquisitions and expansion), financing, anticipated revenues, operations, and compliance with applicable laws. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include the risks described in greater detail in the following paragraphs. All forward-looking statements in this document are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except where applicable law requires us to update these statements. Market data used throughout this prospectus is based on published third party reports or the good faith estimates of management, which estimates are based upon their review of internal surveys, independent industry publications and other publicly available information.

