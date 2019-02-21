21/02/2019 01:56:05

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation Reports Record Earnings and Solid Growth for 2018; Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.04 per Share

NASDAQ Listing

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation is listed with the NASDAQ Capital Markets under the trading symbol “HMTA”. During Q4 of 2018, the stock traded as high as $15.38 with an average close of $14.15 and most recent closing price of $14.30 on February 19, 2019.

Operating Performance Highlights

  • Core Revenues were up 9% in Q4 and 7% for the year ended December 31, 2018

  • Net Interest Income was up 6% in Q4 2018 vs. Q4 2017 and 7% for the year ended December 31, 2018 vs. 2017

  • Net Interest Margin increased 12 basis points to 3.57% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to 3.45% at December 31, 2017; and, up 8 basis points YTD at December 31, 2018 to 3.55% from 3.47% in 2017

  • Excluding non-recurring income, noninterest income for Q4 2018 was down 4% while non-interest income for the 2018 fiscal year was down 2% due to a reduction in mortgage revenue from a year-over-year decrease in re-financings and softness in the housing market

  • During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, non-recurring income from BOLI insurance proceeds of $642,000  was more than offset by a similar increase in certain non-recurring merger-related expenses of $788,000

  • Net Income Available to Shareholders was up 21% to $459,000 in Q4 2018 and up 58% to $4.0 million for the fiscal year of 2018 from $380,000 and $2.5 million, respectively, in 2017

  • Fully diluted Earnings per Share were up accordingly to $0.08 for the fourth quarter and $0.68 for the fiscal year of 2018 vs. $0.07 and $0.43, respectively, in 2017

Continued Solid Loan and Core Deposit Growth

  • Total Assets were $565 million at December 31, 2018, a $15 million increase for the fiscal year

  • Total Loans were up $27 million or 6% to $471 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 over prior year; and, up $5 million or 4% annualized in Q4 2018 vs. Q3 2018

  • Core Deposits increased $20 million or 4.3% over 2017 to fund loans and curtail wholesale deposits

Credit Quality Improved and Remains Sound

  • YTD net charge-offs were $327,000 or 0.07% of average loans for 2018 and $145,000 or 0.12% for Q4 2018 vs. net charge-offs of $1.0 million or 0.24% and $515,000 or 0.46% for 2017

  • Nonperforming assets were 0.63% of total assets at December 31, 2018 vs. 0.80% in 2017

  • Including performing, restructured loans, nonperforming assets amounted to 1.30% of assets at December 31, 2018 vs. 1.51% at December 31, 2017

  • Nonaccrual loans remained low at 0.36% of total loans at December 31, 2018 vs. 0.26% in 2017

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per common share, payable March 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2019.

ROANOKE, Va., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTown Bankshares Corporation, (NASDAQ: HMTA), the parent company of HomeTown Bank, reported strong growth in net income available to common shareholders of $4.0 million for the 2018 fiscal year ended December 31, and $459,000 for the fourth quarter, which included $723,000 in merger related expenses.  This compares to $2.5 million and $380,000, respectively, for comparable periods in 2017. Total assets were up $15 million to $565 million at December 31, 2018 over the prior year and up slightly in Q4 2018 from the prior quarter. Total assets were up year-over-year due to continued solid loan growth supported by solid growth in core deposits.  Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis were $0.08 per share for the fourth quarter and $0.68 per share for the 2018 fiscal year, up from $0.07 and $0.43 per share, respectively, for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017.

"2018 was a record year of earnings for the Company which was accompanied by continued solid growth in both loans and core deposits," said Susan K. Still, President and CEO. "This growth in profitability as well as loans and core deposits was achieved in spite of merger related expenses following our announced plan on October 1, 2018 to merge with American National Bank at the end of March, 2019," she continued. "An improved net interest margin, a lower provision for loan losses, and controlled core operating expense all contributed to a 21% increase in net income for the fourth quarter and a 58%. increase in net income in 2018 over the prior year," said Still.

Revenue

Core revenues increased 9% during the fourth quarter of 2018 and 7% for the 2018 fiscal year due to solid loan growth and rising interest rates. Core revenue amounted to $6.6 million during the fourth quarter and $25.5 million for the twelve months of fiscal year 2018, excluding non-recurring income of $702,000, comparing to $6.1 million in Q4 and $23.7 million for the 2017 fiscal year, respectively. Higher core revenues were generated predominantly from commercial lines and loans, commercial real estate loans, personal lines and loans, private banking loans as well as non-interest income from credit and debit card interchange, treasury, and merchant services. Year to date mortgage revenue of $712,000 for 2018 trailed 2017 mortgage revenue of $959,000 due to a significant drop mortgage refinancing in a rising rate environment and a lower inventory of homes available for sale from the prior year. 

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased 6% or $288,000 to $4.8 million in the fourth quarter in 2018 and increased 7% or $1.2 million to $18.8 million for the 2018 fiscal year ended December 31. Higher loan volume and an increase in interest rates, offset a growing increase in deposit costs, which resulted in a 12 basis point increase in the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 and an 8 basis point improvement for the fiscal year of 2018 over 2017. Net interest income and the net interest margin should continue to grow with higher loan volume that offsets potential increases in deposit costs as well as a controlled mix of deposits.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income amounted to $758,000 in Q4 2018 vs. $796,000 for the same period in 2017 due primarily to lower mortgage income of $109,000. Year-to-date noninterest income amounted to $3.7 million at December 31, 2018, up from $3.3 million for a comparable period in 2017 due primarily to non-recurring income during Q1 2018 of $642,000 from the recognition of a gain on bank owned life insurance.

New account growth, ATM and interchange income, mortgage income as well as credit card and merchant service income were the primary contributors to non-interest income for the fiscal year 2018.

Noninterest Expense

Non-interest expenses, net of merger related costs, dropped to $4.0 million in the fourth quarter from $4.1 million in 2017.  Noninterest expense during the 2018 fiscal year increased only $329,000 or 2% to $16.3 million in 2018, excluding the $788,000 in merger-related expenses. The increase of 2% was due primarily to increased personnel costs during 2018 with the transition of a new Chief Credit Officer, the addition of a new Chief Risk Officer, higher data processing costs as well as incentive payouts due to stronger growth and profitability throughout 2018.

Net Income

Net income before merger-related expenses was up $756,000 to $1.1 million or 199% higher than the fourth quarter of 2017.  For the 2018 fiscal year, net income before merger-related expenses was $4.7 million, up $2.2 million - 88% or almost double the $2.5 million realized in 2017.  The corresponding return on average assets amounted to 0.79% and return on average HometTown Bankshares shareholders' equity was 8.51% for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 0.84% and 9.02%, respectively, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Improved profitability was due to a combination of increased loan volume at higher interest rates, controlled deposit costs/mix and non-interest expenses as well as a lower provision for loan losses throughout the fiscal year.

Core earnings were up $245,000 or 16.4% for the fourth quarter of 2018 vs. 2017 and up $719,000 or 13.4% for the fiscal year 2018 over 2017.  Core earnings consist of pre-tax earnings less non-recurring income plus non-recurring expenses.

Loans

Total loans were $471 million at December 31, 2018, up $5 million or 4% on an annualized basis over the fourth quarter of 2017 and up $27 million or 6% over the 2017 fiscal year.  Loan growth was driven by commercial real estate, commercial and industrial lines and term loans, consumer lines and loans as well as private client loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $493 million, up $9.7 million or 8% on an annualized basis from the previous quarter. Stable core deposits maintained in 2018 were supported by continued growth in new banking relationships and a 10% increase in non-interest bearing deposits since fiscal year 2017.  In addition, liquidity from stable core deposit growth resulted in a continued year over year reduction in our wholesale funding to less than 1.5% of total deposits. Significantly lower interest expense associated with wholesale funding contributed to the reduction in the overall costs and improved mix of core deposits.

Capital

Capital levels remained sound during Q4 2018 with total HomeTown Bankshares stockholders’ equity increasing $2.8 million through December 31, 2018 over the prior year.  HomeTown Bank common equity tier 1 capital, total risk-based capital, Tier 1 risk-based capital and Tier 1 leverage ratios were 11.7%, 12.5%, 11.7% and 10.8%, respectively. All ratios continue to exceed the current regulatory standards for well-capitalized institutions.  Fully diluted book value per common share amounted to $9.16 at December 31, 2018 vs. $8.71 at December 31, 2017.

Credit Quality

Credit quality improved and remained sound through December 31, 2018 with a lower provision for loan losses of $561,000 for the 2018 fiscal year vs. $1.14 million for fiscal year 2017. The reduced provision was a result of continued improvement in loan quality and a reduction in charge-offs.

Nonperforming Assets

OREO balances decreased $1.4 million to $1.9 million or 42% from the prior year. Non-performing assets, excluding performing restructured loans, improved to 0.63% of total assets at December 31, 2018 vs. 0.80% at December 31, 2017.  Non-performing assets, including performing restructured loans, amounted to 1.30% of total assets at December 31, 2018 vs. 1.51% at December 31, 2017. 

Past Due and Nonaccrual Loans

Past due accruing loans amounted to 0.41% at December 31, 2018 vs. 0.35% of total loans the prior year. Nonaccruals amounted to 0.36% of total loans at December 31, 2018 vs. 0.26% of total loans at December 31, 2017. 

Allowance for Loan Losses

The allowance for loan losses totaled $3.99 million at December 31, 2018 compared to $3.76 million at December 31, 2017.  Provision for credit losses was $190,000 for the Q4 2018 quarter vs. $567,000 for Q4 2017 with an improvement in overall credit quality and lower charge-offs during the fiscal year.  Net charge-offs amounted to $145,000 in Q4 of 2018 vs. net charge-offs of $515,000 in Q4 2017 with net charge-offs of $327,000 for the 2018 fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, down from $1.02 million in fiscal year 2017.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release may be “forward-looking statements.”  Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results that are not statements of historical fact and that involve significant risks and uncertainties.  Although the Company believes that its expectations with regard to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from any future results implied by the forward-looking statements.  Actual results may be materially different from past or anticipated results because of many factors, some of which may include changes in economic conditions, the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory requirements, new products, and competition, changes in the stock and bond markets and technology.  The Company does not update any forward-looking statements that it may make.

(See Attached Financial Statements for year ended December 31, 2018)

 
 
 

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation 

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

December 31, 2018; and December 31, 2017

 

 

December 31

 

 

December 31

In Thousands

 

2018

 

 

2017

Assets

 

(Unaudited)

   
Cash and due from banks$22,771 $21,714
Federal funds sold 194  180
Securities available for sale, at fair value 44,976  55,344
Restricted equity securities, at cost 2,241  2,371
Loans held for sale 85  1,587
Total loans 471,462  444,195
Allowance for loan losses (3,992)  (3,758)
Net loans 467,470  440,437
Property and equipment, net 12,943  12,937
Other real estate owned, net 1,893  3,249
Other assets 12,405  12,434
Total assets$564,978 $550,253
      

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing$117,544 $106,956
Interest-bearing 375,629  370,364
Total deposits 493,173  477,320
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 7,944  11,028
Subordinated notes 7,285  7,254
Other borrowings 83  1,558
Other liabilities 2,794  2,201
Total liabilities 511,279  499,361
      

Stockholders’ Equity:

     
Common stock 28,909  28,777
Surplus 18,228  17,980
Retained surplus 7,024  3,767
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (811)  (141)
Total HomeTown Bankshares Corporation stockholders’ equity 53,350  50,383
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary 349  509
Total stockholders’ equity 53,699  50,892
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$564,978 $550,253

 
 

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation 

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2017

 

For the Three Months

 

For the Twelve Months

 

Ended December 31,

 

Ended December 31,

In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data

2018

 

2017

 

2018

 

2017

  

(Unaudited)

  

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Interest income:

      

 

    
 Loans and fees on loans$  5,446 $4,850 $  20,820 $18,973
 Taxable investment securities   278  287    1,102  1,031
 Nontaxable investment securities   57  69    229  308
 Other interest income 90  99  339  357
  Total interest and dividend income 5,871  5,305  22,490  20,669

Interest expense:

           
 Deposits   843  588    2,841  2,282
 Subordinated notes   134  135    536  537
 Other borrowed funds   80  56    323  227
 Total interest expense 1,057  779  3,700  3,046
  Net interest income 4,814  4,526  18,790  17,623

Provision for loan losses

 190  567  561  1,142
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,624  3,959  18,229  16,481

Noninterest income:

           
 Service charges on deposit accounts 159  129    578  544
 ATM and interchange income 301  225    1,055  837
 Mortgage banking 125  234    712  959
 Gains on sales of investment securities, net   9    60  69
 Income from life insurance benefit       642  
 Other income 173  199    651  874
  Total noninterest income 758  796  3,698  3,283

Noninterest expense:

           
 Salaries and employee benefits 2,183  1,945  8,648  8,098
 Occupancy and equipment expense 423  405  1,676  1,650
 Advertising and marketing expense 115  154  606  537
 Professional fees 71  134  421  588
 Losses on sales, write-downs of other real estate  owned, net 174  201  334  581
 Other real estate owned expense 31  40  280  106
 Merger-related expenses 723    788  
 Other expense 1,039  1,179  4,331  4,407
  Total noninterest expense 4,759  4,058  17,084  15,967
Net income before income taxes 623  697  4,843  3,797
Income tax expense 158  298  845  1,228
Net income 465  399  3,998  2,569
Less net income attributable to non-controlling interest 6  19  44  73
Net income attributable to HomeTown Bankshares Corporation$459 $380 $3,954 $2,496

Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.08 $ 0.07

 

$  0.68 $ 0.43

Diluted earnings per common share

$  0.08 $  0.07

 

$  0.68 $  0.43

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 5,809,817  5,776,130  5,805,654  5,769,752

Diluted average common shares outstanding

 5,857,440  5,810,760  5,853,277  5,804,382

            
            
            

HomeTown Bankshares Corporation

 

Three

 

 

Three

 

 

Twelve

 

 

Twelve

Financial Highlights 

 

Months

 

 

Months

 

 

Months

 

 

Months

In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data

 

Ended

 

 

Ended

 

 

Ended

 

 

Ended

   

Dec 31

 

 

Dec 31

 

 

Dec 31

 

 

Dec 31

    

2018

 

 

2017

 

 

2018

 

 

2017

PER SHARE INFORMATION

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

(Unaudited)

 Book value per share, basic$  9.18 $  8.72 $  9.18 $  8.72
 Book value per share, diluted$9.16 $8.71 $9.16 $8.71
 Earnings per share, basic$ 0.08 $ 0.07 $0.68 $0.43
 Earnings per share, diluted$  0.08 $  0.07 $  0.68 $  0.43
    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PROFITABILITY

           
 Return on average assets 0.32%  0.27%  0.71%  0.46%
 Return on average shareholders' equity 3.43%  2.97%  7.60%  5.02%
 Net interest margin 3.57%  3.45%  3.55%  3.47%
 Efficiency 68.78%  71.83%  71.98%  73.33%
              

BALANCE SHEET RATIOS

           
 Total loans to deposits 95.60%  93.06%  95.60%  93.06%
 Securities to total assets 8.36%  10.49%  8.36%  10.49%
 Common equity tier 1 ratio BANK ONLY 11.7%  11.7%  11.7%  11.7%
 Tier 1 capital ratio BANK ONLY 11.7%  11.7%  11.7%  11.7%
 Total capital ratio BANK ONLY 12.5%  12.5%  12.5%  12.5%
 Tier 1 leverage ratio BANK ONLY 10.8%  10.4%  10.8%  10.4%
              

ASSET QUALITY

           
 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.63%  0.80%  0.63%  0.80%
 Nonperforming assets, including restructured loans, to total assets 1.30%  1.51%  1.30%  1.51%
 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.12%  0.46%  0.07%  0.24%
              

Composition of risk assets: (in thousands)

           
 Nonperforming assets:           
  Nonaccrual loans$1,683  1,144 $1,683 $1,144
  Other real estate owned   1,893    3,249    1,893  3,249
 Total nonperforming assets, excluding performing restructured loans 3,576  4,393  3,576  4,393
 Restructured loans, performing in accordance with their modified terms 3,765  3,889  3,765   

3,889

 Total nonperforming assets, including performing restructured loans$7,341 $8,282 $7,341 $8,282
              

Allowance for loan losses: (in thousands)

           
 Beginning balance$3,947 $3,706 $3,758 $3,636
  Provision for loan losses 190  567  561  1,142
  Charge-offs  (170)  (515)  (417)   (1,078)
  Recoveries 25  -  90  58
 Ending balance$3,992 $3,758 $3,992 $3,758

For more information contact:

Susan K. Still, President and CEO, (540) 278-1705

Vance W. Adkins, Executive Vice President and CFO, (540) 278-1702

 

HTB_Bankshares_RGB_web.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
15
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14
14 Feb
PNDORA
Jeg vædder hermed håneretten på, at det værste i Pandora er overstået. Jeg synes, at kunne fornem..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Mustang Bio and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Enter into Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Oncolytic Virus (C134) to Treat Glioblastoma Multiforme
2
PotBotics: Bringing Big Data to Medical Cannabis -- CFN Media
3
CV Sciences’ PlusCBD Oil™ Gold Softgels Named “Top Pick” by ConsumerLab.com
4
ADC Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase I Clinical Trial of ADCT-402 (loncastuximab tesirine) and Ibrutinib in Patients with Advanced Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma or Mantle Cell Lymphoma
5
Juniper Networks Collaborates with Telefónica Spain to Support the Advent of 5G, IoT, and Online Services

Latest news

03:00
Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2018 Net Income of $0.6 Million
01:56
HomeTown Bankshares Corporation Reports Record Earnings and Solid Growth for 2018; Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.04 per Share
01:45
Allied Universal to Receive Major Investment from CDPQ
01:15
MEDEQUITIES REALTY TRUST, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger
00:50
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, IMMU and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:45
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALKS, GSM, ASTE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:40
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:34
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, W, SVXY and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
00:32
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for PRGO, AXGN, MKL and MAXR: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 February 2019 03:48:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-21 04:48:29 - 2019-02-21 03:48:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY