Insurance Industry Thought Leader, Don Bailey, Joins Zywave Advisory Board

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywave, a leading insurance tech provider with the most expansive portfolio of sales management and client delivery solutions available, today announced that Don Bailey is joining the company as a member of the Advisory Board. Serving as a customer and market liaison, Bailey will provide critical market insights to the Zywave executive management team and Board of Directors.

“As we continue to refine our strategic direction, product development, and M&A roadmap, we look forward to partnering with key influencers who understand the complexities of our industry, and who have deep market insights,” said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. “One of those leaders is Don Bailey. We’re excited to tap into Don’s expansive knowledge to help guide our business strategy.”

With over 25 years of experience in the insurance industry, Bailey has served as Chairman and CEO of Willis Towers Watson, President of Allstate’s business to business portfolio of companies, and President of Global Sales at Marsh. Currently, Bailey is a Partner at Bristlecone Partners LLC, a growth and human capital consultancy firm.

“I’m proud to work with Zywave, a company known for its deep expertise and unparalleled content offering,” said Bailey. “As a member of the Advisory Board, I look forward to enhancing the company’s presence and brand, and sharing customer and market insight with the team during these rapidly changing times.”

About Zywave  

Zywave leads the insurance tech industry with the most expansive portfolio of sales management and client delivery solutions available. Through its deep expertise and unparalleled content offering, Zywave provides partners with solutions that deliver business efficiency, effectiveness and insights. More than 5,300 brokerages worldwide—including 97 of the top 100 U.S. insurance firms—use Zywave solutions to enhance client services, achieve organic growth, and promote greater health, wellness and safety. Additional information can be found at www.zywave.com.

Contact:

Lora Wilson

Vice President of Marketing

Zywave

Lora.wilson@zywave.com

414-918-0640

