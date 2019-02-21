Integrating Jira to Existing Support for GitHub, Anaxi Makes Software Development Collaboration Even Easier

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaxi, maker of project management software that helps engineering organizations increase collaboration among different teams, announced today support for the Atlassian Jira Server and Cloud versions to existing support for GitHub providing development teams for the first time a holistic view of the development process.

Most companies use different tools for their code versioning and issue tracking -- using different workflows, processes and tools across projects. By aggregating data that is otherwise constrained in silos, engineers and managers have increased visibility enabling them to better keep software development schedules on track.

The Anaxi web app provides visibility over Jira and GitHub, along with additional reporting capabilities, without changing any of the data -- while at the same time maintaining security and confidentiality.

“To scale software development within companies, engineering organizations need to decentralize decision-making across the different teams. But you can’t safely do that if you don’t have a full view of all your projects,” said Marc Verstaen, co-founder and CEO of Anaxi. “Now, for the first time, there is a system of record for organizations to better follow the progress of their software development projects. We fill the gap between the two most widely-used tools in the software development process.”

Currently, Anaxi offers a free version of its app on the web and on the iPhone. The company plans to add a paid version for users who want advanced reporting and communication features.

The newly added capabilities for the Anaxi free app (web and iPhone) include:

High-level view of Jira projects Anaxi synchronizes the filters saved within Jira accounts in dedicated reports, in order to help teams understand the number of remaining issues across the important criteria for the company, and therefore get the high-level view they need on their projects. Users can then create new reports directly from Anaxi, the same way they do with their issues and pull requests on GitHub. Those reports are displayed in a dashboard that teams can use to keep everyone updated on the state and progress of all projects.

Customizable reporting for increased efficiency Anaxi users organize their reports in folders and add due dates to those so that it adapts to any workflow. These reports can be shared across the organization.

Synchronized data with Jira and GitHub

Any changes made in Jira or GitHub are reflected in the Anaxi app. Similarly, any changes made using the Anaxi app are synchronized back to Jira and GitHub. In addition, there is full synchronization between the Anaxi web and iPhone apps so that changes are always visible and up-to-date.

Data Confidentiality To protect the confidentiality and access to users’ GitHub and Jira accounts, the Anaxi app is designed to connect directly to the users’ GitHub repositories and/or Jira projects. Then, the app builds the reports locally using the data, which remains on the client side, secure and inaccessible, even from Anaxi itself.

For more information go to www.anaxi.com/features.

About Anaxi

Co-founded by Marc Verstaen (previously executive vice president of product development at Docker) and John Lafleur (previously CEO at CodinGame) in December 2017, Anaxi is the system of record for software engineering organizations that need to facilitate decision processes. Anaxi opens a new data-driven era for engineering organizations, empowering them to better allocate their development time and resources, by providing better tools for software project management.

Editorial Contact

Joe Eckert for Anaxi

jeckert@eckertcomms.com