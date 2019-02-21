Issue of Equity

21/02/2019 16:51:00

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

21 February 2019

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC (the “Company”) announces the allotment of 50,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority dated 12 November 2018.  

These Ordinary shares were issued today at a price of 2660.50 pence per share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value at the time of transaction of 0.7%.  The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 20 February 2019 was 2658.92 pence per share.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 2,822,477 shares under this block listing authority.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 52,465,278 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights.  No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 52,465,278 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

