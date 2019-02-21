LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

1
VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
2
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
3
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, IMMU and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
4
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALKS, GSM, ASTE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
5
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, W, SVXY and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
1
VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
2
Mustang Bio and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Enter into Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Oncolytic Virus (C134) to Treat Glioblastoma Multiforme
3
ACETO Announces Proposed Sale of its Chemicals Business Assets to New Mountain Capital for $338 million
4
Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) and Encourages HIIQ Investors to Contact the Firm
1
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Avon Products, Inc. (AVP) and Encourages AVP Investors to Contact the Firm
2
DXC FEBRUARY 25th DEADLINE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds DXC Technology Company Investors with Losses Over $100K of Important Deadline – DXC
3
VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
4
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
5
DXC TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against DXC Technology Company - DXC