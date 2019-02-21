Lucky Player Wins Largest Jackpot in VGT History at Riverwind Casino

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A lucky player hit the jackpot and won $1,117,047.93 playing VGT’s $uper Hit$® Jackpot$ at Riverwind Casino in Norman, Okla. The jackpot is the largest in VGT history. The winner was playing VGT’s Smooth As Silk® game when the mechanical reels aligned to award the super jackpot.

$uper Hit$ Jackpot$ is a 3-reel mechanical wide area progressive appearing on top of player-favorite VGT game titles. The jackpot has reset to its starting level of $250,000 and is already growing.

$uper Hit$ Jackpot$ games can be found at casinos throughout Oklahoma, and players can find where to play at vgt.net/players/casino-list . Player can also follow the fun with VGT on Facebook . For information on responsible gaming, visit www.vgt.net/players/responsible-gaming .

About Video Gaming Technologies, Inc.:

VGT — An Aristocrat Company is the leading designer/manufacturer/distributor of Class II games for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company is headquartered in Franklin, Tenn., with a manufacturing facility in Tulsa, Okla., and design studios throughout the country. The VGT difference provides customers with exciting game titles that generate intense player loyalty, record-setting gaming revenues, the assurance of reliability and unmatched customer service. Visit www.vgt.net .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f263927-94b1-4b75-b9e0-cb00a9e03d83

Contact:

Susan Frederick, Marketing Manager

918-280-8458

Susan.frederick@aristocrat.com