21/02/2019

Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 2018 Net Income of $0.6 Million

KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE: MLP) reported net income of $0.6 million, or $0.03 per share, for 2018. This compares to net income of $10.9 million, or $0.57 per share, for 2017. The Company reported revenues of $11.0 million and $24.4 million for 2018 and 2017, respectively.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recognized net income of $3.7 million or $0.19 per share. For the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company recognized a net loss of $0.9 million or $(0.05) per share. Operating revenues totaled $2.7 million and $2.5 million during the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the fourth quarters of 2018 and 2017.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded an income tax benefit of $5.0 million for unused Alternative Minimum Tax credit carryforwards which will be refunded under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our 2018 operating results will be available on our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.

 

MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (LOSS)

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

 
  Years Ended December 31, Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 2018 2017 2018 2017
         
  (in thousands except per (in thousands except per
  share amounts) share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES        
Real estate        
Sales $- $13,681 $- $-
Commissions 446 894 44 294
Leasing 6,223 5,527 1,618 1,218
Utilities 3,220 3,153 806 750
Resort amenities and other 1,148 1,122 257 256
Total Operating Revenues 11,037 24,377 2,725 2,518
         
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES        
Real estate        
Cost of sales - 579 - -
Other 2,703 878 883 241
Leasing 2,570 2,444 666 727
Utilities 2,213 1,892 579 425
Resort amenities and other 1,109 1,033 296 245
General and administrative 2,896 2,515 545 792
Share-based compensation 1,540 1,319 334 254
Depreciation 1,770 1,756 442 460
Total Operating Costs and Expenses 14,801 12,416 3,745 3,144
         
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (3,764) 11,961 (1,020) (626)
Pension and other post-retirement expenses (514) (871) (208) (265)
Interest expense (156) (190) (45) (38)
Income tax benefit 4,999 - 4,999 -
NET INCOME (LOSS) 565 10,900 3,726 (929)
Pension, net of income taxes of $0 (1,550) 2,041 (2,105) 1,429
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $(985) $12,941 $1,621 $500
         
NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON        
SHARE--BASIC AND DILUTED $0.03 $0.57 0.19 (0.05)
           

Contact:

Tim T. Esaki

(808) 665-5480

tesaki@kapalua.com

