21/02/2019 01:15:00

MEDEQUITIES REALTY TRUST, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger

  • Do you own shares of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:

    MRT

    )?

     

  • Did you purchase any of your shares prior to January 2, 2019?

  • Do you think the proposed merger is fair?

  • Do you want to discuss your rights?

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating potential legal claims against the board of directors of MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (“MedEquities” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MRT) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to the Company’s entry into an agreement to merge with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (“Omega”) (NYSE: OHI) in a transaction valued at approximately $600 million.  Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of MedEquities will receive 0.235 Omega common shares plus $2.00 in cash for each share of MedEquities common stock.  Separately, MedEquities will declare a special cash dividend of $0.21 per share payable to the holders of record of MedEquities common stock as of the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the trading day immediately prior to the closing date of the transaction.

If you own common stock of MedEquities and purchased any shares before January 2, 2019, if you would like to learn more about this investigation, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com, or at https://www.rigrodskylong.com/offices-contact.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

, with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242

(302) 295-5310

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

https://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg

