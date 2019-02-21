Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

The net asset values (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 20-02-2019 was:

Undiluted: 412.03p

Diluted: 409.41p

The above net asset value was calculated on a "cum" income basis in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations. The AIC publishes the Company's "ex income" net asset value on a monthly basis.