21/02/2019 11:16:00

Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 18

NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of

business on 20 February 2019 were:

520.58p Capital only

529.52p Including current year income

520.58p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)

529.52p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary

Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable

deducted on the ex-dividend date.

