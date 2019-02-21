New Derivatives Member on Nasdaq Stockholm: Barclays Bank Ireland Plc

Barclays Bank Ireland Plc has been admitted as GCM derivatives member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of 21st of February, 2019. From this date Barclays Bank Ireland Plc is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market. The member ID is BBIE.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone +44 7584 146102.

