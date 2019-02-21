21/02/2019 13:25:00

New Research Coverage Highlights General Electric, Redfin, Splunk, Spark Therapeutics, Innospec, and Hemispherx BioPharma — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Capital Review released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP), and Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc. (NYSE:HEB), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Capital Review, available for free download at the links above, examine General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP), and Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc. (NYSE:HEB) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed February 19th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE) REPORT OVERVIEW

General Electric's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, General Electric reported revenue of $29,573.00MM vs $30,662.00MM (down 3.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.62 vs $0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, General Electric reported revenue of $122,092.00MM vs $123,693.00MM (down 1.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.72 vs $0.90. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Based on 5 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.67 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

REDFIN CORPORATION (RDFN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Redfin's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Redfin reported revenue of $124.13MM vs $95.75MM (up 29.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs $6.76. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Redfin reported revenue of $486.92MM vs $370.04MM (up 31.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.49 vs -$4.47. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 9th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.65 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

SPLUNK INC. (SPLK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Splunk's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Splunk reported revenue of $480.98MM vs $342.49MM (up 40.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.38 vs -$0.21. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Splunk reported revenue of $1,270.79MM vs $949.96MM (up 33.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.85 vs -$2.65. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.81 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SPARK THERAPEUTICS, INC. (ONCE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Spark Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Spark Therapeutics reported revenue of $10.71MM vs $1.90MM (up 463.53%) and basic earnings per share -$1.26 vs -$1.90. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Spark Therapeutics reported revenue of $12.07MM vs $20.18MM (down 40.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$7.63 vs -$4.29. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$4.24 and is expected to report on February 18th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

INNOSPEC INC. (IOSP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Innospec's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Innospec reported revenue of $363.10MM vs $332.40MM (up 9.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs $0.97 (down 13.40%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Innospec reported revenue of $1,306.80MM vs $883.40MM (up 47.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.56 vs $3.39 (down 24.48%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

-----------------------------------------

HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA, INC. (HEB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hemispherx BioPharma's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hemispherx BioPharma reported revenue of $0.04MM vs $0.09MM (down 57.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hemispherx BioPharma reported revenue of $0.44MM vs $0.09MM (up 375.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.29 vs -$0.34. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT CAPITAL REVIEW

Capital Review is a nationally recognized publisher of financial analysis, research reports, and exclusive market reporting. Institutional investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers rely on Capital Review to quantify public company valuations, discover opportunity across asset classes, stay informed about market-moving events, and read exclusive analysis of important material developments. With 14 offices worldwide, Capital Review staffs and manages certified and registered financial professionals, including Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified individuals with current and valid CRD® number designations, to enable continuous coverage of topics relevant to its regular active reader base.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Capital Review's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Capital Review's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Capital Review have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Capital Review's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (410) 280-7496, or by E-mail at compliance@Capital-Review.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Capital Review, Capital Review members, and/or Capital Review affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Capital Review makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Capital Review has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Capital Review is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Nicole Garrens, Media Department

Office: +1 (410) 280-7496

E-mail: media@Capital-Review.com

© 2019 Capital Review. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Capital-Review.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

