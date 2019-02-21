New Research Coverage Highlights General Electric, Redfin, Splunk, Spark Therapeutics, Innospec, and Hemispherx BioPharma — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Capital Review released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP), and Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc. (NYSE:HEB), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Capital Review, available for free download at the links above, examine General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN), Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE), Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP), and Hemispherx BioPharma, Inc. (NYSE:HEB) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

All information in this release was accessed February 19th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE) REPORT OVERVIEW

General Electric's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, General Electric reported revenue of $29,573.00MM vs $30,662.00MM (down 3.55%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.62 vs $0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, General Electric reported revenue of $122,092.00MM vs $123,693.00MM (down 1.29%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.72 vs $0.90. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Based on 5 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.67 and is expected to report on January 30th, 2020.

REDFIN CORPORATION (RDFN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Redfin's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Redfin reported revenue of $124.13MM vs $95.75MM (up 29.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.13 vs $6.76. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Redfin reported revenue of $486.92MM vs $370.04MM (up 31.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.49 vs -$4.47. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 9th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.65 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2020.

SPLUNK INC. (SPLK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Splunk's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended October 31st, 2018 vs October 31st, 2017, Splunk reported revenue of $480.98MM vs $342.49MM (up 40.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.38 vs -$0.21. For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Splunk reported revenue of $1,270.79MM vs $949.96MM (up 33.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.85 vs -$2.65. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending January 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.11. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.81 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2019.

SPARK THERAPEUTICS, INC. (ONCE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Spark Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Spark Therapeutics reported revenue of $10.71MM vs $1.90MM (up 463.53%) and basic earnings per share -$1.26 vs -$1.90. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Spark Therapeutics reported revenue of $12.07MM vs $20.18MM (down 40.22%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$7.63 vs -$4.29. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.25. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$4.24 and is expected to report on February 18th, 2020.

INNOSPEC INC. (IOSP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Innospec's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Innospec reported revenue of $363.10MM vs $332.40MM (up 9.24%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs $0.97 (down 13.40%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Innospec reported revenue of $1,306.80MM vs $883.40MM (up 47.93%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.56 vs $3.39 (down 24.48%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA, INC. (HEB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Hemispherx BioPharma's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Hemispherx BioPharma reported revenue of $0.04MM vs $0.09MM (down 57.78%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.07 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Hemispherx BioPharma reported revenue of $0.44MM vs $0.09MM (up 375.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.29 vs -$0.34. Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

