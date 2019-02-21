21/02/2019 18:01:08

New SmarTech Report Forecasts 3D Printing in Eyewear to Generate $3.4 Billion by 2028

CROZET, Va., Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmarTech Analysis, the leading industry analysis firm specializing in additive manufacturing (AM) markets, has published a new report on AM adoption in the eyewear industry titled, “Markets for 3D-Printed Eyewear 2019-2028” which forecasts of revenues generated by additive manufacturing in the AM industry through 2028. 

SmarTech projects the overall business opportunity for AM in the eyewear industry, which is expected to total $3.4 billion in 2028.  This figure includes both AM industry segments (hardware, materials, services, software) and AM applications (prototyping, tooling/casting, final parts).

For more information on the report including a downloadable excerpt go to: https://www.smartechpublishing.com/reports/3d-printing-eyewear-market-2019-2027/

About the Report:

This report analyzes the key trends and stakeholders that are driving the eyewear mass customization revolution as well as the elements that are limiting AM adoption.

Leveraging its knowledge of 3D printing processes and unique database of global AM materials and hardware sales, SmarTech explores the key applications for AM in the eyewear industry, including both current and upcoming relevant case studies, as well as probable future developments. One primary objective of this report is to highlight the most relevant business opportunities that lie ahead for companies that are invested in the AM industry, including materials, hardware and service providers.

The other primary goal is to provide eyewear industry stakeholders with an accurate description of all currently existing AM technologies, materials and services (including 3D capturing and online customization software) that could offer a powerful competitive advantage as eyewear users demand increasing customization options. While final part production is a major focus area for the medium and long term, the report also analyses other current uses of AM in the eyewear industry, such as advanced and desktop prototyping, tooling and investment casting.

Key AM companies included in this report are Carbon, DWS, EOS, Formlabs, Fuel 3D, Glasses USA; Hoet, Hoya, HP, Luxexcel, Luxottica, Materialise, MONOQOOL, Mykita, Protos, Safilo, Sculpteo, Seiko, Sfered, Sisma, Specsy and several others.

From the Report: 

  • The single most significant segment in eyewear AM is final parts production, which is expected to grow into a $1.9 billion opportunity in a segment that will be worth $3.4 billion overall by 2028.

     

  • The key technologies used in eyewear 3D printing are material jetting for highest level prototyping and powder bed fusion for final part production. Vat photopolymerization is also used today mostly for lost wax casting processes (and some part production) while filament extrusion is used for basic desktop prototyping and some end-use internal parts.

     

  • According to available data, the overall existing industry for ophthalmic eyewear generates revenues of more than $100 billion a year This industry is growing in several ways with mass customization an important trend. Users increasingly expect to be able to purchase eyewear products that are tailor made for them.

     

  • The 3D printed eyewear segment is expected to be a relatively small part of all 3D printed consumer products, both in terms of materials and hardware demand, due to the relatively small size of the parts being printed. At the same time, it is also one of the very first segments (together with footwear and some design products) that has already made significant strides toward end-use part production with additive technologies.

     

  • The primary material used in all polymer powder bed fusion technologies for eyewear manufacturing is nylon 12 (PA122) which is the most widely used materials for this type of processes for any application. Some 3D printed eyewear manufacturers have developed special finishing processes to deliver a smoother surface finish and more vibrant color, while reducing the materials porosity.

    • About SmarTech Analysis:

    Since 2013, SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. SmarTech industry analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry’s largest firms.

    For more details on our company go to www.smartechpublishing.com

    Contact:

    Robert Nolan

    CMO/CBDO

    SmarTech Publishing

    (804) 938-0030

    rob@smartechpublishing.com

    A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96562537-f773-4331-a5f3-3015de7c1fd7

    SmarTech Logo 2.jpg

    Del

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    17 Feb
    VWS
      Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
    61
    15 Feb
    VELO
    Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
    19
    19 Feb
    FING-B
    Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
    18
    15 Feb
    VELO
    Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
    18
    00:39
    CHEMM
    Vi sidder her under træet og bliver helt skizofrene. Hvad skete der lige her. Tælleren tog et hop op..
    17
    18 Feb
    VWS
    VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
    17
    18 Feb
    PNDORA
    Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
    17
    08:30
    VELO
    Især 2 ting har fanget min opmærksomhed i de seneste døgn. 1) Astellas er udtrådt af AST )American S..
    16
    19 Feb
    VELO
    Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
    16
    18 Feb
    CHEMM
    Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
    15

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    VALNEVA Reports Strong 2018 Results, Expects Further Growth and Major Pipeline Progression in 2019
    2
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, YOGA, VALE and GE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    3
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, SOGO, IMMU and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    4
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ALKS, GSM, ASTE and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    5
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DBVT, W, SVXY and AVP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

    Latest news

    18:55
    DOUG’S VARIN™ -- LONG AWAITED RARE THCV CANNABIS FORMULATION – HITS THE MARKET EXCLUSIVELY AT SPARC™ NORTHERN CALIFORNIA LOCATIONS
    18:42
    FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of GSM, UXIN and WRCDF, WCAGY
    18:34
    Bavarian Nordic Announces Initiation of Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of Therapeutic HPV Vaccine Regimen in Collaboration with Janssen
    18:30
    Melinta Therapeutics Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
    18:23
    SuperSonic Imagine will present its Aixplorer® MACH 30 ultrasound system at the 25th European Congress of Radiology (ECR 2019)
    18:06
    Yuengling’s Ice Cream Continues to Focus on Growth and Development of Its Award- Winning Ice Cream

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    21 February 2019 19:13:06
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-21 20:13:06 - 2019-02-21 19:13:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY